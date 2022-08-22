Read full article on original website
Linda Mattison
3d ago
Oh my goodness! We saw one of them on Hastings Street here in South Williamsport last week. I thought he was homeless! Thank you for the insight! Transportation to and from the games have been a real problem for Lyft/Uber drivers. They have been met by opposition from one gate guard in particular. So much as her not allowing access to the handicap tent for a young boy in a wheelchair. Thank you, gentlemen, for making things a little easier!!!
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
Little Leaguers enjoy wiffle ball game at UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They may have been off the diamond for the day, but the Little League team from Australia was still playing baseball. The players teamed up with children from all over Lycoming County for a wiffle ball game at UPMC. "Many of them have been part of...
PA team in rematch at the Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One week after falling to Texas here in South Williamsport, the boys from Hollidaysburg Little League were back on the field here at Lamade Stadium for a nail-biting rematch. From heartbreak to a hot streak, the Pennsylvania team took a loss in its first game...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Fun on the hill at the Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the biggest attractions for younger fans at the Little League World Series is sliding down the famous big hill. There are many traditions at the Little League World Series. Some folks enjoy trading pins; others enjoy a game of catch. But one of the most iconic traditions is sliding down the hill overlooking Lamade Stadium.
Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover
DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
State College
Grange brings families back together
CENTRE HALL — There are many state fairs across the country. One, the New York State Fair, happens to be near where my wife grew up. She could not wait to show me “her fair” after I had talked about “my fair.” Her brother had worked as an employee of the state fair, and her mother had worked in one of the stands selling food, and she had attended the fair growing up.
Bohinski sings anthem at Little League World Series semi-final
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Little League World Series of Baseball hosted Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU television personality Chris Bohinski to sing the National Anthem before the start of Wednesday’s USA semi-final game between the Southeast Region (Tennessee) and the West Region (Hawaii) at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport.
Montoursville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wellsboro Area High School football team will have a game with Montoursville Area High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Wellsboro Area High SchoolMontoursville Area High School.
UPDATE: Reagan Street Opens In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury
UPDATE: Reagan Street Opened In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury. Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. UPDATE: Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. The one million dollar Reagan Street project has consisted of installing new sewer and stormwater management lines. Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister says...
Bloomsburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Danville Area High School football team will have a game with Bloomsburg High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84
D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Esther I. (Seiler) Wascher and their beloved dog, Oscar. Born February 12, 1938 in Williamsport, Fred was a son of the late John and Marion (Byers) Wascher. He was...
Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Comments / 2