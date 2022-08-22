Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and Approves New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation

LAPLACE — The steaming pot of gumbo that warms spirits on the first cold snap of the fall season was the inspiration behind the official 2022 Andouille Festival poster. St. John the Baptist Parish artist Karin Douroux used acrylic paint on canvas to capture the essence of the festival season and the Andouille industry. A smokehouse, sprouting stalks of sugarcane and a sky full of music notes come together to define what makes the region unique.

