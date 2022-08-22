Watershed Council Approves Project List for $100M Design Support Program and Approves New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation

Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Express Employment Professionals holds St. Charles Parish job fair
DESTREHAN — Express Employment Professionals is holding a St. Charles Parish job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31 at the St. Charles Parish East Regional Library in Destrehan. Positions in demand include plant manager, CNC machinist, manual machinist, warehouse associate, general field service technician, general/industrial...
L'Observateur
SECRETARY OF STATE KYLE ARDOIN ISSUES ADVISORY TO LOUISIANA VOTERS
BATON ROUGE, La. — In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to inform Louisiana citizens that the Secretary of State’s office, Registrar of Voters offices, nor Clerks of Court offices conduct a door-to-door canvass to update or confirm a voter’s registration.
L'Observateur
Agents Cite Delcambre Man for Shrimping Violations in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Delcambre man for alleged shrimping violations on Aug. 24 in St. Mary Parish. Agents cited Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48, for failing to return serviceable trap to the water, trawling inside waters with oversized nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license and vessel license.
L'Observateur
We’re Geaux-ing Cashless!
LEEVILLE, La. — Do you commute along LA 1 regularly? Is there a trip to Grand Isle in your future? If the answer is yes, be sure to get your GeauxPass this summer! LA 1 is resuming toll collections this coming fall, and this time, we’re Geaux-ing cashless!
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
L'Observateur
Service Members Defrauded by Harris Jewelry, AG Jeff Landry Helps Recover $34.2 Million
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement that recovers $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans who were deceived and defrauded by national jewelry retailer Harris Jewelry. The jewelry company used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members to their...
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Festival poster unveiled
LAPLACE — The steaming pot of gumbo that warms spirits on the first cold snap of the fall season was the inspiration behind the official 2022 Andouille Festival poster. St. John the Baptist Parish artist Karin Douroux used acrylic paint on canvas to capture the essence of the festival season and the Andouille industry. A smokehouse, sprouting stalks of sugarcane and a sky full of music notes come together to define what makes the region unique.
L'Observateur
Louisiana continues to struggle with literacy
Much has been written about Louisiana’s literacy crisis. Unfortunately, many of our students can’t read it. The latest LEAP results showed a continued decline in reading scores, with 41% of students below grade level. Though some blame COVID, Louisiana has struggled with literacy for decades. As a father of young readers, my own experience led me to bring a package of literacy bills this year to address this critical issue.
L'Observateur
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt
(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
L'Observateur
Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Hit and Run Crash in St. Landry Parish
Opelousas – On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Davonte Chane Edwards of Breaux Bridge.
L'Observateur
Jamboree recap: Wildcats, Rebels collect wins under Thursday night lights
LAPLACE — Several prep football teams in the River Parishes are entering the 2022 season in high spirits after dominating performances in the jamboree. Riverside Academy, East St. John and St. James found success under the Thursday night lights. Looking to improve after last year’s 3-5 season under the...
L'Observateur
St. James comes into this year with a new coach
VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
L'Observateur
St. Joan of Arc approaches 75th anniversary
LAPLACE — Nearly 75 years have passed since St. Joan of Arc, originally a mission of St. Peter Catholic Church, was established as an independent Church Parish to meet the needs of the growing LaPlace community. While the church building, pastor, and the faces of the parishioners who fill...
L'Observateur
St. Charles Catholic attempts to repeat a state championship Team lost 21 seniors from last year
LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic enters the 2022 season as the defending Division III state champion. Last year, St. Charles Catholic won the title game over Lafayette Christian School, 32-27. They went 8-0 in the regular season. “We lost a lot from last year,” St. Charles Catholic coach Wayne...
