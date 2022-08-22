Read full article on original website
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
Rock Rapids Man Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Des Moines, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man has been honored for his contributions to 4H in Lyon County and the State of Iowa. According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Lyon County Youth Coordinator Jill Postma, Alvin Smidstra of Rock Rapids was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair recently. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4 H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle and State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Annual Sheldon Cleanup Approaches. Got Your Flag?
Sheldon, Iowa — Planning on taking part in Sheldon’s Annual Cleanup? Do you have your flag yet?. Sheldon’s Annual Cleanup is coming up on Monday, September 19th. Virtual flags are being sold until Tuesday, September 13th. The clean-up week sign-up form can be found by clicking here. The form must be received in the clerk’s office or in the west side drop box by Tuesday, September 13th. Pick-up begins Monday, September 19. Items must not be placed curbside earlier than Friday evening, September 16, according to city officials.
Rural Sheldon Kitchen Burned By Stovetop Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon firefighters were called out to a fire call on Tuesday afternoon in which a kitchen was damaged after a stove accident. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were called to 2737 Nettle Avenue, about five miles north of Sheldon’s east side.
Little Rock Corn Show Getting Underway Now
Little Rock, Iowa — It’s a tradition that goes back many years. It’s part fair, part town festival, and 100 percent fun. The Little Rock Corn Show is getting underway in the northeast Lyon County community. This Friday you can see exhibits in the Town & Country Building. The other opportunity is the Miss Little Rock Queen Contest. Prizes can also be won.
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
Authorities: Don’t Send Snaps To People You Don’t Know
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is advising people that again, things are not always as they appear, especially online. They have released some information about a scam that they say is going around using the social media app Snapchat. Sheriff’s Deputies tell us that...
Lois Sixta
Lois Sixta age, 80 of Ocheyedan, Iowa died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Ocheyedan, IA, with Rev. Richard Milbrandt officiating. Burial will follow in the Ocheyedan Township Cemetery of Ocheyedan, IA.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
Jack Oolman
Mr. Jack Oolman, age 75, of Orange City, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A visitation with the family present will be held on Friday, August 26, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at the Middleburg Free Grace Reformed Church in Middleburg. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, August 27, at 9:30am, at the church with the Rev. Mark Schwarz officiating. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City.
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Phase 1 of Highway 75 Construction to Begin Soon
Sioux Center’s Highway 75 reconstruction may potentially begin in summer 2023. “We’re looking forward to the benefits of this – safety for travelers and pedestrians, better function, replacing aging pavement, and an improved look,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “It’s been a process preparing for this. We’re glad construction is set to begin next year.”
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Klingbeil, 37, of Estherville
Services for 37-year-old Kevin Klingbeil of Estherville will be Saturday, August 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial at Wallingford Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the...
Sioux Falls Man Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Just Into Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge in Lyon County after an encounter with a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday in the northwest corner of the county. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Arrest Log, 28-year-old Chad Austin Christopher of Sioux Falls...
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
