FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon.
There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m.
Rain is expected to continue through the evening commute.
Here are the current conditions in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
