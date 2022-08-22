ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon.

There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m.

Rain is expected to continue through the evening commute.

Here are the current conditions in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

