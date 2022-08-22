FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon.

There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m.

Rain is expected to continue through the evening commute.

Here are the current conditions in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

