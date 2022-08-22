Read full article on original website
NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit
Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
Troy's Little Italy Marketplace receives state funding to boost redevelopment effort
An underutilized former brownfield site in the City of Troy’s Little Italy neighborhood has taken another step toward revitalization with the award of state funding. Standing in the large vacant lot at the bottom of Hill Street in the City of Troy’s Little Italy neighborhood Thursday, New York State Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald presented an oversized check.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city
The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
Rensselaer Environmental Coalition, local leaders continue to press DEC over Dunn Dump
Activists and elected officials are stepping up efforts to convince the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to shut down the Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer. Classes at the Rensselaer City School District campus begin September 6th, and concerns are reemerging about the health and welfare of the K through 12 students when they return.
Schenectady city council approves distribution of $14 million in federal aid
The Schenectady City Council Monday night approved the distribution of $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The approvals came after a lengthy process that drew criticism and accusations of a lack of transparency. Schenectady is set to receive more than $52 million in ARPA payments. Earlier this...
Greene County man sentenced for tax evasion
ALBANY – A 75-year-old Elka Park man was sentenced in Albany federal court on Friday to three years of probation and to spend four consecutive weekends in jail as a condition of his probation for conspiring with others to evade taxes on income earned from stock sales. Joseph Radcliffe,...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Tonko declares victory in NY-20 Democratic Primary
Incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 20. He was running against Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney.
Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it
Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
1st Berkshire District challenger Kingsbury-Evans says State Rep. Barrett mispresented Beacon Hill transparency at North Adams forum
Recent Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Paul Kingsbury-Evans is challenging State Representative John Barrett in the September 6th Democratic primary in the 1st Berkshire District. Kingsbury-Evans, who has made governmental transparency a core piece of her platform, says Barrett made misleading statements about the issue at a candidates forum in North Adams Wednesday night. The state representative, who served as mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, took office in a 2017 special election and went unchallenged in 2018 and 2020. WAMC was unable to reach Barrett for comment on this story. Kingsbury-Evans spoke with WAMC this afternoon:
13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Taking aim at systemic racism, new Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund will help those without resources avoid pre-trial detention
The Berkshire Bail Freedom Fund officially launched in mid-August. “A bail fund is a way that people who are given the pretrial bail amount- So, you have not been convicted of anything, you have been arrested, and as a pretrial situation, instead of being held in the county jail, they will also give you a bail, an amount that you can pay for your freedom until trial," said co-founder Justin Adkins. “Our goal would be to have enough money in a checking account that we can on a rotating basis help people. So, when you show up for your trial, the bail money is given back. The money itself is a holder of space. So if somebody shows when they show up for trial, then the money will come back into the fund and be able to use for someone else.”
