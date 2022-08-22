3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.

It happened Sunday afternoon along Meridian Road just north of Crum Road.

Police say two men were shot, one of them hurt critically while a woman suffered a grazing wound.

All three are expected to survive.

At this point, police are still investigating and say no charges have been filed.

