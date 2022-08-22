Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department: One dead after hit-and-run crash in Flint
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
abc12.com
Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
WILX-TV
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
nbc25news.com
Retired Flint Police K9 officer passes away
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department reports that retired K9 ”Drago” passed away recently due to health complications. The department released the following statement on its Facebook page:. He was a beautiful German Shepherd who served the City of Flint for over 4 years. Drago had a...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Two car crash leads to both drivers being arrested for operating while intoxicated
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says that a two car crash led to the arrest of both drivers for operating while intoxicated. Police says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Dort Hwy. Investigators say a 54-year-old...
nbc25news.com
Flint Rapper charged for allegedly hiring man to murder woman, victim survived
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint rapper has been charged for allegedly hiring a man for $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to the United States Attorney's Office. A federal grand jury has issued an indictment charging 31-year-old Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac", with:. conspiracy to...
abc12.com
False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase
Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
nbc25news.com
Burton Police locate mother of child found wandering alone
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Burton Police Department says the little boy and his mother were reunited. They thanked everyone for sharing the post on social media. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a small child found...
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
