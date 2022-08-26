ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Watch: Salem vs. Beaver Local high school football

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local and Salem are set to collide on this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Both offenses stalled a week ago. The Quakers had scored 35 points or more in eleven of their previous thirteen outings. However, last week it was the Quakers’ defensive effort that played a key role in their 17-7 win over Crestview.

In the same light, Beaver Local had scored 35 points or more in seven of their previous nine regular season games. This past Friday, the Beavers were only able to score 20-points in their loss to Indian Valley.

Can the Beavers slow down Jackson Johnson and the Salem offense? Will Beaver Local rise to the occasion to take down the Quakers?

High School Football Game of the Week
Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 p.m.)
Salem (1-0) at Beaver Local (0-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings
Aug. 27, 2021 – Salem, 62-35
Oct. 15, 2010 – Salem, 27-7
Oct. 16, 2009 – Salem, 41-6
Oct. 10, 2008 – Beaver Local, 31-14
Aug. 30, 2002 – Beaver Local, 19-16

Last Meeting
The Quakers tallied over 600-yards of offense as Salem improved to 2-0 last season by topping the Beavers, 62-35. Jackson Johnson connected on four touchdown passes. Blaize Exline scored a total of five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving) to lead Salem to the victory last Aug.

2021 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense : Salem, 40.9; Beaver Local, 34.9
Scoring Defense : Beaver Local, 22.8; Salem, 23.6
Total Offense : Salem, 460.9; Beaver Local, 394.3

Game Notes
-Beaver Local is seeking its third straight winning season. This would mark the first time that the school has enjoyed such a streak since the Beavers went eight straight years with a winning record from 1999 to 2006.

-Last week, Austin Cline scored twice to give the Beavers a 13-10 lead at halftime over Indian Valley. Cline had a pair of touchdown runs (14, 1) in the opening twenty-four minutes. In the second half though, the Braves outscored the Beavers – 31-7 – to post a week one 41-20 victory. Indian Valley finished the game with four plays of 30-yards or more that resulted in six points.

-Beaver Local is trying to avoid their first 0-2 start in back-to-back seasons since opening the 2009 and 2010 seasons without a win in each of their first two weeks.

-Salem is seeking their fifth 2-0 start in six years (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).

-Prior to the 2009 season, the Quakers had never made the OHSAA playoffs. Over the course of the last thirteen seasons (2009-21), Salem has qualified for seven post-season appearances including each of the last three years.

-On Thursday, Salem registered a 17-7 come from behind win over visiting Crestview. The defense held the Rebels to 130 yards of total offense on 49 plays from scrimmage (2.7 yards per play). Ross Davidson came away with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jackson Johnson threw for 139 yards and a score. Caden Swiger hauled in six passes for 72 yards (TD).

Upcoming Schedule
Salem
Sept. 2 – East Liverpool (1-0)
Sept. 9 – Canton Central Catholic (0-1)
Sept. 16 – at Padua Franciscan (0-1)

Beaver Local
Sept. 2 – Minerva (0-1)
Sept. 9 – at East Liverpool (1-0)
Sept. 16 – Keyser (WV)

