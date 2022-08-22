Read full article on original website
Related
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
Summit County Museums for All program adds 3 additional attractions
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Scouts prove to be worthy community citizens: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ask a Scout for help. From many recent experiences, I can tell you that the boys and dads from Scout Troop 513 are a great example of Scouting. They have helped us at Heritage Farm on several occasions, including this past week. The City of Brunswick had...
Wadsworth Pickle Palooza is the best “dill” in town
Pickle Palooza, the next Main Street Wadsworth downtown event, is the biggest “dill” in town. The family-friend event will be held Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with pickleball, a “Find the Pickle” scavenger hunt, a strolling pickle for photo ops, and several pickle vendors. The Wadsworth...
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
You can find deep-woods serenity at Berea’s Coe Lake Park: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- In May 2018, when the city unveiled its new sandstone amphitheater that can seat as many as 500 spectators on Coe Lake Park’s west bank, I believed that to be the final jewel in the popular park’s crown. But in just the past four years,...
How Michael Stanley Band conquered Blossom Music Center 40 years ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Aug. 17, 1976, the Michael Stanley Band made its debut at Blossom Music Center with a modest set opening for Loggins and Messina. It was only the beginning. MSB would put together the most impressive resume in the history of the Cuyahoga Falls venue, playing...
No. 19 Riverside passes early-season test against No. 25 Aurora, 34-21
AURORA, Ohio — Riverside coach Dave Bors knew what he was getting into when he scheduled an early-season game against Aurora. In his time as coach at West Geauga he played the Greenmen and veteran coach Bob Mihalik every year, and he knew it was a well-respected program that would provide a barometer for his up-and-coming Beavers.
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Deshaun Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry at national convention in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she’s a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments even after 18 years in the profession. “It makes you not want to share, so I didn’t,” says the 52-year-old Krause, a...
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
Cleveland rock band The Sublets release energetic new single ‘Up’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With a string of infectious pop-punk-tinged tracks, The Sublets have hit the ground running in Cleveland’s music scene – and this week, the band took its next leap with a new single “Up.”. The song, featuring lyrics written by Chase, Britton Roberts and...
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 2. Game stories will be linked and recaps will be added throughout the night so check back. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Next: Sept. 3 vs. Cherry...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1