Liberty County, TX

Heather Cecile Warren

Heather Cecile Warren, 40, of Kountze, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on October 14, 1981, to Thomas Cain and Avis Smart Leavins. Heather was a Phlebotomist at Beaumont Internal Medicine. She will be missed by all he knew her.
KOUNTZE, TX
James “Jim” Eric Jones

James “Jim” Eric Jones, 56, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on October 17, 1965, in Houston, Texas, to the late Garland Leroy and Helen Woods Jones. Jim graduated from North Shore High School in Houston, the class of 1984. He was very talented, and enjoyed working with his hands as a self-employed carpenter for many years.
DAYTON, TX
Marie Woods-Jones

Marie Woods-Jones was born April 18, 1943 in Shepherd, Texas, to parents, John Henry Herrod and Bessie Lee Stephens Herrod. She passed away August 23, 2022 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 79. Marie graduated from South Houston High School in 1961, she worked for Sears Department Store and...
SHEPHERD, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
MONTGOMERY, TX
Bonnie Yvonne Smith

Bonnie Yvonne Smith was born February 15, 1936 in Lyon County, Kentucky to parents Marvin and Annie Duff Neal. She passed away August 22, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 86. Bonnie worked for many years as a secretary in the advertising business and assisting others in...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28

Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
ORANGE, TX

