Fun in FoCo: A car show, concerts, and an art exhibit highlight this weekend’s activitiesJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle Hall
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after 16-year-old murdered in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — Two teenagers are in custody and Suwanee police are searching for a third after a 16-year-old was murdered last month. Police say the responded to the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex located off of McGinnis Ferry Road on July 19. Once at the complex, they found...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
accesswdun.com
Cleveland man charged with assaulting his mother
A Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his mother. The White County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:50 p.m. to a reported domestic incident between the victim and her adult son at 23 Bear Lovers Court. White County Sheriff’s Capt. Clay Hammond said the victim was visibly injured....
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
accesswdun.com
Convicted felons, others face drug and weapons charges after Baldwin raid
Five people were arrested Monday during the execution of a search warrant in Baldwin. The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, Cornelia Police Department, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision culminated an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of a home at 1283 Shore Street, Baldwin.
nowhabersham.com
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
accesswdun.com
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
accesswdun.com
Cleveland woman's death remains under investigation
A young Cleveland woman was found dead at a local motel Aug. 19 and investigators are continuing to probe the cause. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a reported unresponsive person in a guest room at M Star Motel on North Main Street. Because...
CBS 46
Hall County man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend. Alexis Davis Roberson’s body was found in her residence on the 3300 block of McDougal Road Aug. 22. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
accesswdun.com
Agents seize nearly $8M of drugs in Franklin County meth conversion lab bust
State and federal agents uncovered a methamphetamine conversion lab in Franklin County this week and recovered nearly $8 million worth of suspected drug products. Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said agents from ARDEO and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Clandestine Lab Team on August 24 seized approximately five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and roughly 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe woman accused of shooting 3 in midtown
ATLANTA — A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even...
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
accesswdun.com
Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
nowhabersham.com
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
