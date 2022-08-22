Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Rhode Island. The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has Issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:. Windham County in Northern Connecticut…. Central Tolland County in Northern Connecticut…. Southeastern Hartford County in Northern Connecticut…. Norfolk County in Eastern Massachusetts…
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
GoLocalProv
This May Be the Reason RI’s Housing Market Remains Strong
Despite higher interest rates, crushing inflation, and the threat of a recession, Rhode Island’s housing prices have continued to remain at a record level and continue to show dramatic year-over-year growth. The secret may be the diversity of the property in the state. Rhode Island has little tract housing...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island advocacy group sues for release of records tied to mechanical restraint use at Slater Hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island advocacy group is suing the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals over the release of records regarding a complaint the group received over potential abuse. Disability Rights Rhode Island, a non-profit group that advocates for individuals with mental illnesses, is...
thecentersquare.com
Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate
(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
ABC6.com
Department of Health announce recall of organic food product
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that a food company is recalling a product for possible salmonella contamination. The Rushdi Food Industries recalled their Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (squeezable) with the specific expiration date 3/28/23. The recalled product was sold in...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Statewide Scavenger Hunt is Back with New Locations, Prizes and Surprises
Just how well do you think you know the Ocean State?. If your answer is something along the lines of “wicked well,” you just may want to put that knowledge and appreciation to the test with Leadership Rhode Island’s second annual Statewide Scavenger Hunt. Following its thrilling debut in 2021, the hunt will take place this weekend and task participants with scouring the state — with the aid of an augmented reality program — for some of its most unique hidden historical treasures. Those interested in participating can navigate the hunt solo or put together a team of up to six scavengers, and spend as much or as little time as they like on the hunt throughout the two days. Included in the registration fee is a swag tote chock full of everything you will need for a successful search, including a custom-illustrated map of Rhode Island specially designed to interact with the hunt’s mobile app that will guide you along the way. Once you stumble upon one of the intended destinations, all you have to do is take a picture of yourself (or a designated mascot) in the spot as proof of your find — and of course, social media shares are always encouraged. The festivities will culminate Sunday evening with a closing party at Roger Williams Park, and the individuals or teams who present the most tallies will be entered to win some pretty fantastic Rhody-themed prizes.
Turnto10.com
Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools
(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
ABC6.com
‘I want to cry’: Heavy rain falls while talking with Confreda Farms about dire drought
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Vincent Confreda’s alarm clock goes off at 2:15 every morning. It’s an earlier than usual wake up time this summer, so he can head out to his family owned farm, Confreda Farms, and tend to the struggling crops — from the state’s dire drought condition.
rinewstoday.com
A kick in the gas – Rhode Island Energy rate increase – Richard Asinof
R.I. Attorney General, Peter Neronha, and his top civil attorneys, Miriam Weizenbaum, talk about plans to change the regulatory structure in order to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the generation of electricity. The news that Rhode Island Energy, the newly formed utility company formed as a result...
ABC6.com
First human case of West Nile Virus detected in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year. The infected victim is a woman in her 70s in Suffolk County, according to the department. “This is the first time that West Nile virus...
rinewstoday.com
Dr. Skoly v. Gov. McKee – surgeon sues for damages due to COVID shutdown of practice
Dr. Stephen Skoly Sues Governor McKee et al. for Financial Damages – Legal team calls it “ignorant obscurantism” by McKee and the RI Dep’t of Health to claim Dr. Skoly presented a risk to patients!. Attorneys for Dr. Stephen Skoly (from the Washington, D.C. based New...
iheart.com
The Rains Came But The Drought Remained
Rhode Island is cleaning up from a series of storms over the last 48 hours that dumped as much as 2 inches of rain on the area. It caused havoc with the afternoon rush hour Tuesday because of flooding from the fast moving storms. Despite the rains- there is still...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday
The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
goprovidence.com
PYOF (Pick Your Own Fruit) — The Best Places in RI
Fall is almost here and with it comes the apple- and pumpkin-picking season. Plenty of people like to pick their own fruit, and the fall season is the best time to do so with the crisp weather and changing leaves. Grab a cup of warm cider (and maybe a fresh apple doughnut) and bring the family to one of these fantastic farms around Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Ballard’s wins appeal, able to serve alcohol again
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — After getting its liquor and entertainment license suspended earlier this week, Ballard’s Beach Resort won its appeal Wednesday and will be able to serve alcohol once again. However, the resort still has its entertainment license suspended for 14 days. “This afternoon, the DBR...
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
