Just how well do you think you know the Ocean State?. If your answer is something along the lines of “wicked well,” you just may want to put that knowledge and appreciation to the test with Leadership Rhode Island’s second annual Statewide Scavenger Hunt. Following its thrilling debut in 2021, the hunt will take place this weekend and task participants with scouring the state — with the aid of an augmented reality program — for some of its most unique hidden historical treasures. Those interested in participating can navigate the hunt solo or put together a team of up to six scavengers, and spend as much or as little time as they like on the hunt throughout the two days. Included in the registration fee is a swag tote chock full of everything you will need for a successful search, including a custom-illustrated map of Rhode Island specially designed to interact with the hunt’s mobile app that will guide you along the way. Once you stumble upon one of the intended destinations, all you have to do is take a picture of yourself (or a designated mascot) in the spot as proof of your find — and of course, social media shares are always encouraged. The festivities will culminate Sunday evening with a closing party at Roger Williams Park, and the individuals or teams who present the most tallies will be entered to win some pretty fantastic Rhody-themed prizes.

3 DAYS AGO