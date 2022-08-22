ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills trade Ford to Cardinals for draft pick

By Thad Brown
Brandon Beane is probably the league’s top general manager when it comes to landing extra draft selections towards the end of training camp .

He pocketed another pick on Monday.

Beane sent guard Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 5th round pick.

Ford was a second rounder in 2019. He was injury plagued and disappointing in his three seasons with the Bills. Ford was on the bubble to make the roster this year and could benefit from a change of scenery.

The move likely opens the door for the much maligned Bobby Hart to make the roster. Hart has had a pretty good camp, despite past issues that seem to drive Bills fans up the wall.

Beane’s work between the first day of training camp and the start of the regular season has been legendary. He made five trades during the 2017 preseason alone, his first in the GM chair. Those deals included shipping out Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby and, in all, the Bills added four draft picks. He was far from done.

In total, Beane has swung 13 trades during his six preseasons in Buffalo (with a couple weeks left in this preseason to add on). The Ford deal was the 7th time Beane dealt away a spare part for a pick.

Here’s a recap of his work. Many trades for seemingly small potatoes have turned into the meat of a roster that is a Super Bowl favorite.

2017

  • July 26: Beane sends Cardale Jones to the Chargers for a conditional 7th round pick that was never conveyed because the conditions were not met. He was just warming up.
  • August 11: The first year shocker. Watkins was sent to the Rams for E.J. Gaines and a second round pick. Darby to the Eagles for Jordan Matthews and a 3rd rounder. That third round pick became Harrison Phillips. The Watkins pick helped Beane trade up in the first round next year for Josh Allen. Maybe the trade up happens anyway with other picks, but Doug Whaley’s much spat upon round one trade to land Sammy Watkins did help bring Allen to Buffalo.
  • August 28: Reggie Ragland was sent to KC for a 2019 4th round pick. That fourth rounder was part of a draft day trade to select Dawson Knox.
  • September 3: Corner Kevon Seymour went to Carolina for receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 7th round pick. Beane used that pick to draft Tommy Sweeney, who has a chance this season to be on the roster for a fourth straight year (not all healthy years, obviously).

2018

  • August 5: Beane doesn’t often spend picks for players in training camp, but he did this time. The Bills sent a 2020 7th rounder to the Browns for wideout Corey Coleman. This deal was a two-way whiff. Coleman never played a game in Buffalo and the Browns did not land anyone of note with the draft pick.
  • September 2: A.J. McCarron was dealt to the Raiders in exchange for a 2019 5th round pick. Bills fans have Nate Peterman to thank for this pick. McCarron was traded only because the Bills thought Peterman could be their QB1. His reign did not last a full game. The draft pick was part of a draft day trade for Cody Ford, so the final story is yet to be written on its worth.

2019

  • August 9: Beane flipped pass rusher Eli Harold to the Eagles for Ryan Bates in the lone player for player only deal on this list. It also appeared a very minor move until last December when Bates got a shot to start and ran with it all the way to the bank. A lucrative four year deal Bates signed in the offseason means this pick will be worth a multi-year offensive line starter.
  • August 29: The move everyone points to as a reminder that Beane is human and can make mistakes. With a glut of guards, Wyatt Teller was traded to Cleveland with a 7th round pick. In return, the Bills added 2020 5th and 6th round selections. Any BillsMafia angst should be quickly soothed. The 5th round pick was a piece of the trade that lured Stefon Diggs away from the Vikings. The 6th rounder became Tyler Bass. Beane may have given away a player who became an elite offensive linemen, but the return has accounted for 354 points in two seasons.
  • August 30: Beane was at it again the next day, turning another offensive lineman into a draft pick. Russell Bodine went to New England for a 6th round pick. Buffalo used that pick to select Isaiah Hodgins who, in year three, might finally be figuring out how to be a capable NFL receiver.

2020

  • August 31: The only season where Beane did not add any draft picks, but he did make a productive deal by handing one away. A 2023(!) 7th round pick brought Andre Smith to Buffalo. He’s played nearly 500 special teams snaps in two seasons and was likely going to keep contributing before being hit with a six game drug suspension. His future in Buffalo is now in question.

2021

  • August 30: Darryl Johnson was a cutdown day trade to the Panthers for a 2022 6th round pick. That pick became Christian Benford and the Villanova rookie has surprisingly been a constant presence on the first team defense during training camp.

2022

  • August 22: Cody Ford goes to the Cardinals for a 5th pick as Beane just continues adding assets in preseason.

On top of all those preseason trades, Beane has also done quality work during the regular season. Marcell Dareus went to Jacksonville at the 2017 trade deadline for a 5th round pick the Bills used on Teller. Turns out that was a genius trade. If only the Bills recognized that genius soon enough. Using a 3rd and 7th round pick to add a certain former Panthers pain in the neck receiver happened three days later. As has been noted, Beane isn’t perfect.

In season trades the next two years added a 7th and 5th round pick. The latter of which turned into current reserve tackle and one of the Bills’ walking redwood trees Tommy Doyle.

In all, the 13 preseason trades brought ten draft picks and six players to Buffalo. Those assets resulted in 309 games played, 239 starts, 155 touchdowns, four Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro. Five members of the elite scoring crew in Buffalo (offense plus Bass) were assembled, in part, via the preseason work.

For the most part, Beane did all that with spare parts and 5th, 6th or 7th round picks.

