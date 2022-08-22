ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police.

According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.

Oakley was reportedly found outside of a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 1300 N in Cumberland County.

Glidewell has been charged with first-degree murder, a class M felony. Glidewell is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Greenup Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted in the investigation.

Community Policy