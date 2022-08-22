Read full article on original website
27 First News
Geraldine “Gerry” P. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” P. Miller, 95, passed away Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by the love of her family. Gerry was born August 26, 1926, to Israel “Sam” DePiore and Mary Maine DePiore in Youngstown, living first on Division Street...
27 First News
John Stanley Zelinka, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Stanley Zelinka, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor. John was born December 12, 1934, the son of the late Stanley Patrick Zelinka and Jennie Pauline Cikovich Zelinka and lived in the area most of his life. He was a...
27 First News
Eleanor R. Novotny, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Novotny, 98, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at Crossroads Hospice in Warren. Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924 in Oliver, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Rabatin) Dolney. She was one of nine children, five boys and four girls.
27 First News
Harriet I. “Babe” Demidovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet I. “Babe” (Seres) Demidovich, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Harriet was born on February 12, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMichael) Seres. Harriet was united in marriage to Steve Demidovich...
27 First News
Eleanor L. Donatiello, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Donatiello, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 21, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ralph and Hannah Owens Morris and came to the Youngstown area after her marriage.
27 First News
Donna Jean Parrott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Parrott, 78, of 2932 Clearwater Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born November 22, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and...
27 First News
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
27 First News
Charles Grimm, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Grimm, 71, died Wednesday, August 24,2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Born February 4, 1951 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marcel N. and Ruth E. (Raymond) Grimm. He worked in the propane gas industry his whole career. Chip was a...
27 First News
Donna Marie Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Jones, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Monday morning, August 22, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Donna was born July 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clyde A. and Violet (Jennings) Thompson. She graduated from Chaney High School...
27 First News
Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Daryl Lafran Hood, Sr. will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood transitioned to his heavenly home on August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Daryl arrived...
27 First News
Rose Marie Lamberti, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Lamberti, 90, of Pollock Avenue died Friday, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. She was born on September 30, 1931 in Calabria, Italy a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Lugozza) Pugliese. She was married to the late...
27 First News
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
27 First News
Edward Wasacz, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Wasacz, 81, of New Springfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Born November 9, 1940 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet Fedorek Wasacz. Edward proudly served his...
27 First News
Karen Ann Black, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 23, 2022, Karen Ann Black, age 68, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1953 George Koivula and Patricia (Dix) Koivula Gibson. Karen is survived by her daughters, Brianne Jurina of Wichita Falls,...
27 First News
Gwendolyn R. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gwendolyn R. Adams departed this life, Monday August 8, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation and Healing Center. Mrs. Adams was born February 25, 1937 in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of McKinley and Katherine Love Robinson. She loved watching soap operas, doing puzzles and...
27 First News
Benjamin James Phillips, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio. He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips...
27 First News
James M. Francis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Francis, 86, of Boardman died Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland with his family by his side. He was born July 31, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Jeanette (Norton) Francis and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
27 First News
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
27 First News
Shawn M. Moore, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Moore, age 32, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Southwest General Hospital. He was born August 22, 1990 in Alliance, Ohio to the late David Moore and Debra (Hoover) Namoske. Shawn leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Debra Namoske (David...
