University Place, WA

The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board Adds Special Meeting on Aug. 29

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Recreation Center Restoration Program moving along

City of Puyallup social media announcement. As the summer season moves along, the Recreation Center Restoration Project begins to take shape. In July, crews continued demolition duties of the exterior and interior walls, ripping up carpets, and temporarily moving furnishings into the gymnasium. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov/recreation-center-update-2.
PUYALLUP, WA
University Place, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
City
University Place, WA
City
Curtis, WA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike

Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Council Corner: Aug. 22, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. Did you know that in 2020 and 2021 more than 1,400 companies either started or relocated to Lakewood?. At its Study Session Monday, the Lakewood City Council heard from Community and Economic Development Department staff, who provided an update on economic development in the community and progress made by the department in the last couple of years – including new businesses coming in.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Welcome to U.P. 253 Therapy and Consult

City of University Place announcement. Help the City of University Place welcome 253 Therapy and Consult!. Plan to attend a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at their location: 2603 Bridgeport Way West, Suite D.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day, October 1

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. Mark down Saturday October 1st from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM for the next Community day at Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area. Organized by Clover Park Rotary, our community is working to restore this area and make better public access. We plan to:. Clean up...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Family fun in Tacoma this week and next

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Looking for a few fun things to do before the kids head back to school? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few things for your consideration. They include:. Outdoor pools close soon (Sept. 3, Stewart Heights and Sept. 4, Kandle Pool) Teen Late Night (August 26, two...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey

MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
LACEY, WA
NewsBreak
Education
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:. 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. 7...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Camp staffed by TPD officers

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Haddow and other TPD officers are at a weeklong summer camp for under-privileged kids. Officers donate their time to provide summer camp for kids they come across in the line of duty who might otherwise not get to go to camp. Learn more at bit.ly/TPDleyc.
TACOMA, WA
parentmap.com

Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival

Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Busting a recycling myth

Pierce County social media post. Recycling myth: Envelopes with plastic windows can’t be recycled. Actually, paper envelopes with plastic windows CAN be recycled as is–no need to remove the plastic before recycling. #SignedSealedRecycled Learn more about recycling at bit.ly/3ci3Tj1.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

