Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscura
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board Adds Special Meeting on Aug. 29
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive...
The Suburban Times
Video: 2022 Pierce County Summer Internship Program
Pierce County’s cohort of interns talk about their experiences’ in the summer of 2022 internship program and the benefits that they had from being a part of it.
Tri-City Herald
Did you start a degree at Evergreen? The Olympia college is offering cash for you to finish
The Evergreen State College in Olympia is offering cash to 100 former students who started their degrees at the four-year public liberal arts college but did not complete them. The first 100 returning students will receive a $750 scholarship to help them continue their education at either of the college’s...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Recreation Center Restoration Program moving along
City of Puyallup social media announcement. As the summer season moves along, the Recreation Center Restoration Project begins to take shape. In July, crews continued demolition duties of the exterior and interior walls, ripping up carpets, and temporarily moving furnishings into the gymnasium. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov/recreation-center-update-2.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike
Kent School District teacher explains their need to strike. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Teacher Connie Compton details the changes they want to see made...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Council Corner: Aug. 22, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. Did you know that in 2020 and 2021 more than 1,400 companies either started or relocated to Lakewood?. At its Study Session Monday, the Lakewood City Council heard from Community and Economic Development Department staff, who provided an update on economic development in the community and progress made by the department in the last couple of years – including new businesses coming in.
The Suburban Times
Welcome to U.P. 253 Therapy and Consult
City of University Place announcement. Help the City of University Place welcome 253 Therapy and Consult!. Plan to attend a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at their location: 2603 Bridgeport Way West, Suite D.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day, October 1
Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. Mark down Saturday October 1st from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM for the next Community day at Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife area. Organized by Clover Park Rotary, our community is working to restore this area and make better public access. We plan to:. Clean up...
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma this week and next
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Looking for a few fun things to do before the kids head back to school? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few things for your consideration. They include:. Outdoor pools close soon (Sept. 3, Stewart Heights and Sept. 4, Kandle Pool) Teen Late Night (August 26, two...
The Suburban Times
Riders 18 and younger free starting in September
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
southsoundmag.com
MultiCare Starts Work on Emergency Facility in Lacey
MultiCare Health System broke ground Wednesday on a new 10,000-square-foot neighborhood emergency department in Lacey. When it opens next summer, the new facility, at 1055 Golf Club Road SE, will feature 10 exam rooms, on-site radiology services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans; an in-house laboratory; and a pediatric provider available daily. Board-certified emergency physicians will staff the new department.
The Suburban Times
East L Street Bridge in Tacoma closed Saturday night, Aug. 27 to install lane markings
TACOMA – Tacoma residents who live or work near the intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street will want to plan for additional travel time the night of Saturday, Aug. 27. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:. 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. 7...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Youth Camp staffed by TPD officers
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Officer Haddow and other TPD officers are at a weeklong summer camp for under-privileged kids. Officers donate their time to provide summer camp for kids they come across in the line of duty who might otherwise not get to go to camp. Learn more at bit.ly/TPDleyc.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Site Plan Committee reviews proposed 21-unit apartment project on Kaiser Road
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee yesterday held a presubmission conference for a project proposal for a 21-unit apartment at 506 Kaiser Road SW. Architect Brett Lindsay said the project is a three-story building with seven units on each floor with a plaza which will provide access to the main entrance of the building.
valleyrecord.com
King County Councilmember requests audit of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is calling for audits of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to begin next year. In a letter to King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson, Dunn requested that the Auditor’s Office add both financial and performance audits of the Authority to the Auditor’s 2023 Work Program.
parentmap.com
Spooner Farms Sunflower Festival
Add some sun into your day and join us for our Sunflower Festival!. Bring your family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors. or come by yourself. Take in the beauty of the sunflowers. Before you head home stop by the Spooner Farm store right down the road and pick up some blueberries. blackberries, Puyallup valley corn, or all three. There is no limit.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
The Suburban Times
Busting a recycling myth
Pierce County social media post. Recycling myth: Envelopes with plastic windows can’t be recycled. Actually, paper envelopes with plastic windows CAN be recycled as is–no need to remove the plastic before recycling. #SignedSealedRecycled Learn more about recycling at bit.ly/3ci3Tj1.
