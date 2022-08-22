Read full article on original website
Alison F
4d ago
I feel much better after watching this video.. school is starting and I've been a bit worried for our kiddos. This quick response was quite impressive. well done to all officers involved.
Reply
2
Related
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
Deadly single-car crash in Branson: what police say could have caused it
The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV
1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder. Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. “It’s been very difficult on the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
Lawrence police release arrest footage of double-homicide suspect
Lawrence police have released the arrest footage of a man who allegedly killed two people and shot at police during a pursuit.
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Have you seen this missing teen? Authorities believe she is still in the Joplin area. Abigayle Phae Marie Scaletta, 16, was last seen at her residence in Carl Junction, Mo. on Friday, August 19. “Abigayle may still be in the local area or she may...
Comments / 1