News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing Oklahoma Co. Deputy Appears In Court
The man who is accused of killing a deputy and leading law enforcement on a chase appeared in court Thursday. Benjamin Plank's appearance did not take long. News 9's Brittany Toolis had more.
At Least 1 Person Shot In Southwest OKC
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
OCPD Investigates Timeline Of Events That Led Up To Deadly Deputy Shooting, Suspect Arrest
A call for eviction help on Monday led to the shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. His partner was also shot trying to rescue Swartz. Oklahoma City police continue to investigate the timeline of events that took place that tragic day. Oklahoma City Police Department chief Wade Gourley...
Police Capture Man Wanted For Questioning About Retired Deputy's Death
Checotah Police have caught a man wanted for questioning about a suspicious death in Pawnee County. A woman said she spotted John Crotts after she saw a News On 6 post with his picture on it. Investigators said that post was instrumental in getting ahold of the man they said...
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
Grady Co. District 1 Commissioner Found Not Guilty In Embezzlement Trial
Grady County District 1 commissioner Michael Walker was found not guilty Thursday of felony embezzlement. Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning and only needed less than two hours to reach a verdict. The verdict ends the trial which began Monday. Jurors began deliberations Wednesday. Walker was accused of illegally using...
Little League Team Supports Sheriff Tommie Johnson After Shooting
It's been a tough week for law enforcement, especially for the leaders looking after their deputies. One deputy was killed this week, and another is still recovering leaving the Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office heartbroken. A little league football team showed their assistant coach Sherriff Tommie Johnson that they've got his back.
Outgoing Grady Co. Commissioner Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charge
A Grady County jury acquitted District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker of an embezzlement charge Thursday. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial. Bret Burns, Walker’s attorney, said the charge negatively impacted Walker’s bid for reelection in June, which he lost....
Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC
A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
At Least 1 Injured Following Rollover Crash At SW OKC Car Wash
At least one person was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash at a southwest Oklahoma City car wash. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. This is a developing story.
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44
Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44. The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue. Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo. No...
OKCFD Battled Early-Morning House Fire In NE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Firefighters said there were three people inside who safely exited the home. The department said the cause was multiple items all plugged...
State Highway 74 Reopened South Of Maysville
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 74 have been reopened after an accident blocked off the lanes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Highway 74 near County Road 1570 1.5 miles east of OK-74 Wednesday morning.
OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side. The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported...
