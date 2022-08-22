Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced today that he’s resigning as mayor next month to focus full-time on his gubernatorial campaign. Pierce, a conservative from Sterling, is in his second term as mayor of the borough. He was first elected in 2017 and his current term didn’t end until late next year. He announced his resignation this morning on a conservative podcast and in a written statement posted to Facebook, and did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO