Friday Evening 8-26-22
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced that he's resigning; petitioners in Nikiski are moving forward with plans for a local planning commission; ADF&G announces commercial kelp harvest regs. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.
Wednesday Morning 8-24-22
Two harbor seal pups who were rescued in Kasilof earlier this summer are ready to be released back to the ocean; and the Kenai Public Health Center now has doses of the monkeypox vaccine and is encouraging people who might be at risk to get the shot. The production of...
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
Pierce resigns as Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced today that he’s resigning as mayor next month to focus full-time on his gubernatorial campaign. Pierce, a conservative from Sterling, is in his second term as mayor of the borough. He was first elected in 2017 and his current term didn’t end until late next year. He announced his resignation this morning on a conservative podcast and in a written statement posted to Facebook, and did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Two harbor seal pups rescued in Kasilof graduate 'fish school’ and prepare to return to Cook Inlet
Admiral and Cobalt, two rescued harbor seal pups, rested on the cement in an enclosure at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward on a recent rainy afternoon. Dead fish floated beside them in the water. SeaLife Center staff call it the “big kid pool,” and it’s the last place the...
