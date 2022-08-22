ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

4-7-7-2, FB: 5

(four, seven, seven, two; FB: five)

