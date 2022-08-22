MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-0-0, FB: 1
(two, zero, zero; FB: one)
Cash 3 Midday
6-3-3, FB: 5
(six, three, three; FB: five)
Cash 4 Evening
0-3-4-9, FB: 1
(zero, three, four, nine; FB: one)
Cash 4 Midday
4-7-7-2, FB: 5
(four, seven, seven, two; FB: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
