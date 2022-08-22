DLocal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) _ DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $30.6 million.

The company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period.

