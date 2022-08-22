Read full article on original website
In wake of Middletown football hazing, state and local rules spell out punishment process
Reports of hazing involving Middletown Area High School’s football team have prompted speculation about if, or under what circumstances, the players involved will be allowed to stay in school. Student discipline in Pennsylvania is in some respects a tightly defined process – and in others, a rather loose one....
Pennsylvania school district cancels football season because of hazing
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The […]
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
Middletown cancels football season due to widespread hazing
Middletown Area School District has canceled its 2022 football season amid the hazing scandal.
Can Middletown football players transfer after season cancelation?
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has cancelled its high school football season amid a growing hazing scandal. For the students who were not involved in the multiple hazing incidents, some community members wonder if these students are able to transfer to different schools where they could play football. The PIAA clarified on […]
Middletown cancels high school football season after finding more hazing videos: superintendent
The Middletown Blue Raiders will not be playing football this season. That is what Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents in a letter Wednesday after he said additional video showing a hazing incident, which is being investigated by Dauphin County police, was not isolated and more widespread than previously believed. “In...
Middletown School District cancels high school football season after another video of hazing incident comes to light
The Middletown Area School District has cancelled its upcoming high school football season after a second video of the suspected hazing incident involving members of the team earlier this month surfaced, showing that the number of students involved was more widespread than previously known, Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday.
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Hazing back in the spotlight after recent incident in Middletown
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Middletown’s football program has been one of the most successful in Pennsylvania over...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police
A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Bishop McDevitt vs. Imhotep Charter football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Football fans won’t have to wait long for a heavyweight contest this season. State-title contenders Bishop McDevitt and Imhotep Charter square off in Week 1 as part of the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase this weekend. The opening-weekend contest features several of the state’s top recruits and is a can’t-miss for any football fan.
