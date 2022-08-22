ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania school district cancels football season because of hazing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
City
Lower Swatara Township, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Sports
Dauphin County, PA
Education
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Middletown, PA
Education
abc27 News

Can Middletown football players transfer after season cancelation?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has cancelled its high school football season amid a growing hazing scandal. For the students who were not involved in the multiple hazing incidents, some community members wonder if these students are able to transfer to different schools where they could play football. The PIAA clarified on […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Middletown School District cancels high school football season after another video of hazing incident comes to light

The Middletown Area School District has cancelled its upcoming high school football season after a second video of the suspected hazing incident involving members of the team earlier this month surfaced, showing that the number of students involved was more widespread than previously known, Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter said in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#Football Players#Football Season#Cheerleading#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police

A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy