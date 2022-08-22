Read full article on original website
The arrival of updated machines brings the latest features in gaming technology along with other Resort upgrades
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Paragon Casino Resort is revving up for a high-volume fall season with 150 new gaming machines on the casino floor. This influx of new machines features the latest gaming technology, featured in both “bingo-style” and “Las Vegas-style” slot machines, in addition to a series of entertainment-focused enhancements Paragon Casino Resort has implemented over the last five years. Paragon Casino Resort is the only casino to offer its players both styles of gaming machines in the state of Louisiana.
Destination Louisiane: Finding Venice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Robert Dula has been bringing Italian romance to New Orleans for nearly two decades. For $100, couples get a 50-minute tour of Big Lake at City Park, complete with wildlife sightings and a duck’s eye view of NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Right...
LSUA announces development of cybersecurity training facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil announced the development of a new Center for Technology Innovation that will provide hands-on cybersecurity training designed to equip graduates entering the central Louisiana workforce with specialized, in-demand technology skills. The State of Louisiana, with the support of the central Louisiana legislative delegation, provided initial funding for the “Technovation Center” project with a $561,000 Louisiana Economic Development award supporting workforce development in the state’s rapidly expanding tech sector.
Dept. of Health invites La. citizens to free virtual meeting on opioid epidemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent estimates indicate that three million U.S. citizens have had or currently suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD). Sadly, the impact of the nation’s opioid epidemic continues to upset communities across Louisiana. This is why the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting...
River Parish officials discuss Ida anniversary, recovery efforts and tourism
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – One year ago on August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida, the second most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana, slammed into Southeast Louisiana. That happens to be the same anniversary as the most destructive hurricane to ever hit the US, Katrina on August 29, 2005.
Federal Tuition Assistance Program applications due Friday, August 26
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the armed services who are interested in attending college have a brief window of time to submit an application for financial assistance. The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) issued a Tuesday, August 23 reminder that any members of the armed services seeking financial...
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction of buildings and lives. Many people, including nursing home operators across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. During the evacuation, nearly 1,000 elderly residents living in seven facilities owned by Bob Dean were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which led many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Public School leaders are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what’s been happening at a charter school — Akili Academy in the 9th Ward. In the last week, a...
Mayor Cantrell defends decision to travel to France, support teen carjacking suspect in court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference on Wednesday to address recent decisions she made to travel to France and support a juvenile accused of carjackings in court. The mayor traveled to France in July as part of a Sister City agreement with the...
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,944 new cases, 10 new deaths on August 26
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,944 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, August 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,422,451 and the total number of deaths to 17,843. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said. “She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Extra security measures taken at school in Lafourche Parish after person allegedly threatens family
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office took extra security measures in response to a threat made to a family living in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. According to police, a person in Vermilion Parish threatened a woman and her family. Due to...
Former Baylor MBB athlete arrested in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (FOX 44) – A former Baylor Men’s Basketball athlete and now-Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player has been arrested. According to FOX News Edge, jail records from Miami-Dade County show that 28-year-old Taurean Prince was arrested on a “fugitive warrant out-of-state extradite” in Miami. Prince was...
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman from Lafourche Parish arrested
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of threatening, terrorizing, and cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and her family is behind bars. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish
GRAY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish. According to LSP, the crash killed a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. Reports show that the driver, 34-year-old Damion Jones was driving east...
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO)— The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputies who took him into custody. A statement released late Wednesday night by family representative Dr. Ashonta Wyatt claims the juvenile’s...
Migrant crossings overwhelm farmers near border towns
YUMA, Ariz.(NewsNation) — The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally continues to overwhelm law enforcement and farmers, even as Arizona is in the process of placing shipping containers in gaps between the border wall in Yuma. Curtis Griffen has been farming in Yuma for decades. He...
‘I had to carry my baby to bury my baby’: La. woman speaks out after being denied abortion
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Attorney Ben Crump and Nancy Davis, the woman who was denied an abortion in Louisiana addressed the media on Friday morning to discuss potential legal action regarding Louisiana abortion laws. Davis’ fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by...
Suspected drug dealer in Louisiana charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl...
