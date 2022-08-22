ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

The arrival of updated machines brings the latest features in gaming technology along with other Resort upgrades

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Paragon Casino Resort is revving up for a high-volume fall season with 150 new gaming machines on the casino floor. This influx of new machines features the latest gaming technology, featured in both “bingo-style” and “Las Vegas-style” slot machines, in addition to a series of entertainment-focused enhancements Paragon Casino Resort has implemented over the last five years. Paragon Casino Resort is the only casino to offer its players both styles of gaming machines in the state of Louisiana.
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Destination Louisiane: Finding Venice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Robert Dula has been bringing Italian romance to New Orleans for nearly two decades. For $100, couples get a 50-minute tour of Big Lake at City Park, complete with wildlife sightings and a duck’s eye view of NOMA’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Right...
cenlanow.com

LSUA announces development of cybersecurity training facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil announced the development of a new Center for Technology Innovation that will provide hands-on cybersecurity training designed to equip graduates entering the central Louisiana workforce with specialized, in-demand technology skills. The State of Louisiana, with the support of the central Louisiana legislative delegation, provided initial funding for the “Technovation Center” project with a $561,000 Louisiana Economic Development award supporting workforce development in the state’s rapidly expanding tech sector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
cenlanow.com

Federal Tuition Assistance Program applications due Friday, August 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the armed services who are interested in attending college have a brief window of time to submit an application for financial assistance. The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) issued a Tuesday, August 23 reminder that any members of the armed services seeking financial...
cenlanow.com

Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction of buildings and lives. Many people, including nursing home operators across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. During the evacuation, nearly 1,000 elderly residents living in seven facilities owned by Bob Dean were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which led many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Job Opportunities#Lsp Troop B
cenlanow.com

Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
cenlanow.com

Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office

Wooten ditched the box after passing a mounted security camera, the sheriff’s office said. “She stayed inside the business for approximately 4 hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iphone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
cenlanow.com

Former Baylor MBB athlete arrested in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (FOX 44) – A former Baylor Men’s Basketball athlete and now-Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player has been arrested. According to FOX News Edge, jail records from Miami-Dade County show that 28-year-old Taurean Prince was arrested on a “fugitive warrant out-of-state extradite” in Miami. Prince was...
cenlanow.com

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO)— The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputies who took him into custody. A statement released late Wednesday night by family representative Dr. Ashonta Wyatt claims the juvenile’s...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Migrant crossings overwhelm farmers near border towns

YUMA, Ariz.(NewsNation) — The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally continues to overwhelm law enforcement and farmers, even as Arizona is in the process of placing shipping containers in gaps between the border wall in Yuma. Curtis Griffen has been farming in Yuma for decades. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy