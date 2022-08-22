Read full article on original website
Driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish
GRAY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish. According to LSP, the crash killed a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. Reports show that the driver, 34-year-old Damion Jones was driving east...
Louisiana man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO)— The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputies who took him into custody. A statement released late Wednesday night by family representative Dr. Ashonta Wyatt claims the juvenile’s...
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
53-year-old Louisiana man exonerated after rape conviction at age 17
A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Extra security measures taken at school in Lafourche Parish after person allegedly threatens family
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office took extra security measures in response to a threat made to a family living in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. According to police, a person in Vermilion Parish threatened a woman and her family. Due to...
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
Agents Arrest Four Men as Part of Ongoing Investigation into “Fentanyl Pills”
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents have arrested four men in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting the investigation, with...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
62-year-old Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That […]
Man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“There’s nothing out here to protect these kids”: Louisiana mother speaks out after her kids were tased on school bus
"She was tased, and not only was she tased, I did not find out until I got to the school premises that my 9-year-old son was also tased," Tamika Calvin said from outside the New Orleans hospital where her kids were being examined.
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
