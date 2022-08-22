ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larose, LA

WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff, family of juvenile share different stories after dashcam video shows deputy kicking suspect during arrest

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO)— The family of a 12-year-old boy who was arrested in February is calling for the termination and investigation of two Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputies who took him into custody. A statement released late Wednesday night by family representative Dr. Ashonta Wyatt claims the juvenile’s...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Public Safety
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

62-year-old Louisiana man leads deputies on chase exceeding 100 mph

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase over the weekend ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville. “A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

