PWMania
Update on Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
Since Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman an F-5 through the announce table at WWE SummerSlam, Heyman has not appeared on WWE television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been to “sell the injuries from Lesnar’s F-5 for a lengthy period of time to make the spot mean something.”
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Delivers His First Comments After Squashing CM Punk to Become Undisputed AEW World Champion
Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk in shocking fashion on this week's AEW Dynamite and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion after holding the interim championship for the past two months. The bout clocked in at just under three minutes as Punk seemed to reaggravate his surgically-repaired foot after hitting Moxley with a kick to the head. Moxley capitalized with a pair of Death Riders to score the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
TMZ.com
Vince McMahon Hits NYC Hot Spot W/ John Cena, 1st Public Sighting Since WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend, John Cena, yesterday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as the CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. The 77-year-old billionaire hit up the Waverly Inn restaurant in NYC ... and was naturally joined by Cena, the 16-time...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW
Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.
PWMania
Bushwhacker Luke Shares Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talks The Last Match & More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke talked about some of his favorite moments, The Last Match pro wrestling rock musical, a change he would have made to his career, and Vince McMahon’s retirement. Bushwhacker Luke began his wrestling career in 1962 in NWA...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Advice The Undertaker Gave About How To Tank A Bad Gimmick
Over the years, there have been a wide spectrum of gimmicks in WWE, and while some are completely serious, others lean more towards comedy. Brodus Clay's Funkasaurus character was an example of the latter. Despite the fact that fans were expecting him to be the next classic monster heel in WWE, he was presented completely differently, dancing to the ring with Naomi and Cameron by his side — much to the dismay of one of WWE's most legendary figures.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE SmackDown Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Detroit, and WWE will be taping two episodes. WWE has already confirmed that Happy Corbin will face Ricochet, and Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville will face off in a fatal four way.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
