WSVN-TV
Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami
(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
cw34.com
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from burning Fort Lauderdale home after food truck catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a dog in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a fire broke out inside of a food truck and spread to a home. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the food truck was parked next to a house near Northwest 22nd Street and 26th Avenue when it ignited, Thursday night.
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer
HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.At least two vehicles were involved.In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.One person was air rescued as a trauma alert. No word on any other injuries.There is also a heavy fuel spill there.Avoid the area if possible.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train in South Florida
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a train in South Florida on Wednesday morning.
Click10.com
Miami Beach woman wants owner of dog that attacked her small schnauzer to accept responsibility
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach dog owner is furious after her small pet was attacked while out for a walk. Nine-year-old Frankie is a rescue dog. The schnauzer mix was the target of an ugly attack Thursday morning along the 3200 block of North Bay Road. Speaking...
WSVN-TV
No bond for man who stabbed two MDPD officers in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man accused of stabbing two Miami-Dade Police officers will remain behind bars. It happened when police responded to a call regarding a homeless man acting erratically at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Thursday, a judge denied bond for Sylvester Thomas. He’s charged with...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Grass fire sparks at county park in SW Miami-Dade; no structures threatened
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have responded to the scene of a grass fire that has sparked at a county park in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy arrested for grand theft
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
WSVN-TV
Final salute for fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry; funeral held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials said their final goodbye to a Miami-Dade Police officer. Law enforcement carried the casket of 29-year-old Cesar Echaverry, also known as Echy, into LoanDepot park, Wednesday morning. A final salute was given to the fallen officer, whose casket was draped with the American flag.
WSVN-TV
MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood. The pedestrian was hit near Liberty Street, Wednesday morning. 7SkyForce captured the victim’s body covered by a white blanket on a sidewalk, near a Hollywood Police marked SUV. As...
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
WSVN-TV
Gathering held for 5 young victims of 826 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute will be held for a group of teens whose lives were cut short because of a man police have called a reckless driver. On Tuesday evening, family and friends of the victims were seen at the Hammocks Community Park as a memorial was placed in their honor.
