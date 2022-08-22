HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.At least two vehicles were involved.In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.One person was air rescued as a trauma alert. No word on any other injuries.There is also a heavy fuel spill there.Avoid the area if possible.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

HIALEAH GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO