ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WSVN-TV

Officials put out tar pot fire in Flagami

(WSVN) - A child was saved after a flammable surprise. Miami Police and Fire Rescue quickly responded to a tar pot that burst into flames, Thursday. It remains unknown what caused the tar pot to catch fire. No one was injured. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Click10.com

Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Major accident in Hialeah Gardens involving dump truck and tractor trailer

HIALEAH GARDENS – A major accident in Hialeah Gardens left a dump truck precariously close to a canal.Chopper4 got a good view of the mess at the intersection of NW 138 Street and W Okeechobee Road.At least two vehicles were involved.In addition to the dump truck, a tractor trailer was blocking traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard.One person was air rescued as a trauma alert. No word on any other injuries.There is also a heavy fuel spill there.Avoid the area if possible.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kendall Drive#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy arrested for grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood. The pedestrian was hit near Liberty Street, Wednesday morning. 7SkyForce captured the victim’s body covered by a white blanket on a sidewalk, near a Hollywood Police marked SUV. As...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
KENDALL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy