Upper Allen Township, PA

PennLive.com

Long-time Steel-High girls basketball coach Jeff Chisholm ready to take control of Harrisburg hoops

Jeff Chisholm has produced some solid Steel-High girls basketball teams in his 16 years coaching there. He groomed players like former Rollers standout Malia Tate-DeFreitas, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer and was just the ninth player in Pa. history to score over 3,000 points. She led Steel-High to a pair of back-to-back championships, averaging 36 points per game as a junior and 29 as a senior.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Rbi
World Series
Sports
Baseball
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: The 5 Mid-Penn teams under pressure, the 5 games and 5 players we want to watch

We are now hours away from the start of the 2022 high school football season. It’s just enough time for a final primer before all the Friday night bedlam. PennLive’s Eric Epler and Dan Sostek stick with the No. 5 in this edition of the High School Football Report, breaking down our picks for the 5 must-see games of the weekend, the 5 MPC teams under the most pressure in ‘22, and the 5 players that we want to watch early in the season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name

Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

