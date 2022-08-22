Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
Milton Hershey quarterback Kenneth Emile is sharp, healthy and ready to lead the Spartans again
The 2021 season hardly ended in dramatic fashion for the Milton Hershey Spartans. A benign 48-21 victory over Red Land was something to celebrate, but it wasn’t enough to get Jeff Boger’s crew into the district playoffs.
Fourth-down spike allows Steel-High to escape with win over top 1A team Bishop Canevin
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Hands were on hips. Chests were puffing. The Rollers were on the ropes. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our...
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (8/26/22)
The regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Steel-High is slated to get the season going at 5:30 p.m. vs. Bishop Canevin in Chambersburg. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
Harrisburg football opener against St. Vincent Pallotti canceled
Harrisburg and St. Vincent Pallotti played one snap, and that was it. After an opening kickoff between the two teams, referees implemented the second lightning delay of the game, the first one delaying the start of the second matchup of the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Long-time Steel-High girls basketball coach Jeff Chisholm ready to take control of Harrisburg hoops
Jeff Chisholm has produced some solid Steel-High girls basketball teams in his 16 years coaching there. He groomed players like former Rollers standout Malia Tate-DeFreitas, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer and was just the ninth player in Pa. history to score over 3,000 points. She led Steel-High to a pair of back-to-back championships, averaging 36 points per game as a junior and 29 as a senior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Pierce Mason, Xander Menapace combine for 5 TDs as Hamburg downs Halifax
Pierce Mason ran for three touchdowns and Xander Menapace two more Friday as Hamburg opened its season with a 48-6 win against Halifax. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Mason finished with 95 yards of offense — 68 rushing, 27 receiving — and scored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: The 5 Mid-Penn teams under pressure, the 5 games and 5 players we want to watch
We are now hours away from the start of the 2022 high school football season. It’s just enough time for a final primer before all the Friday night bedlam. PennLive’s Eric Epler and Dan Sostek stick with the No. 5 in this edition of the High School Football Report, breaking down our picks for the 5 must-see games of the weekend, the 5 MPC teams under the most pressure in ‘22, and the 5 players that we want to watch early in the season.
Former Harrisburg basketball standout Demone Maxwell excited to take over as new Cougars coach
Demone Maxwell knew for some time that he was slated to be Harrisburg’s next boys basketball coach, but when it was made official at Tuesday’s board meeting he admitted he was overcome with emotion. Maxwell, a member of the Cougars’ 1998 state title team, will take over for...
Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name
Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
local21news.com
Middletown starting QB transfers after season canceled: what is the transfer process?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In the wake of the announcement from the Middletown School District regarding their High School football team season cancelation, at least one player has decided to transfer. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby will be playing at Steel-High this season. Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby confirmed...
High school football games to stream live on PennLive this season: Here’s the full schedule
Friday night means high school football in Pennsylvania for the next three months. This season, PennLive is providing live-stream coverage of some of the top Mid-Penn games on the schedule each week. Subscribers will be able to watch a game live each week, complete with live commentary, play-by-play coverage and more.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard: Live updates from the state’s top games
High school football season gets underway in Pennsylvania tonight, and we have live updates here from all of the state’s ranked teams or teams that are getting votes in the rankings. For updates from the games, checkout the scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1