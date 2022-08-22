We are now hours away from the start of the 2022 high school football season. It’s just enough time for a final primer before all the Friday night bedlam. PennLive’s Eric Epler and Dan Sostek stick with the No. 5 in this edition of the High School Football Report, breaking down our picks for the 5 must-see games of the weekend, the 5 MPC teams under the most pressure in ‘22, and the 5 players that we want to watch early in the season.

