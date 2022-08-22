Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
outliermedia.org
Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance
A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
Detroit News
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
Detroit News
Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower
A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
deadlinedetroit.com
Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project
Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Man Sets Fire to Detroit Gas Station After Disagreement With Employee
An angry customer set fire to a gas station convenience store in the Detroit area and the whole thing was caught on camera. The disagreement with the employee occurred because the man didn't like the smell of a cigar that he had purchased from the store. Irate Customer Sets Fire...
Detroit News
Detroit to deploy more officers, pay OT to boost presence, curb crime
The Detroit Police Department is deploying more officers as the summer ends in a bid to curb crime at large gatherings and in hot spots, officials announced Thursday. In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment to deter gun violence, the city said in a statement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride
DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police getting double over time, adding 300 officers to streets for end of summer
Police will get double overtime as they work the streets during the end of summer in Detroit, which typically comes with events, parties, and other gatherings that draw large crowds. Police want to ensure those events remain safe.
101 WIXX
Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues
Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
Detroit News
Livengood: James playing to economic fears in Macomb County by questioning EVs
St. Clair Shores — At a backyard barbeque four blocks from Lake St. Clair, John James Jr. stood before a small group of neighbors and launched into a campaign stump speech about the ills of electric vehicle batteries. "These things are terrible for our planet," said James, who runs...
Detroit News
Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge
Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
Detroit News
Wayne County juvenile jail overcrowded due to long waits for mental health treatment, judge says
Detroit — Some kids in custody at the Wayne County juvenile detention center have been awaiting residential placement for mental health or behavioral treatment for more than six months, a trend a county judge called "concerning." This has led to more juveniles being detained at the facility, which was...
Detroit News
How caddying in Detroit area helped Haitian reset life, boost his hometown
Grosse Pointe Farms — Jonathan Paul didn't have much growing up in Morne L'Hopital, a small mountain village in Haiti. He lived in a hut with his parents and five siblings; Mom and Dad got one room, the kids got the other room, sleeping on blankets on the ground or in chairs, where many times they'd be woken up by spiders, or be drenched when it rained through the many holes in the tin roof. There was no running water, thus no bathroom or toilet, until Paul and his brother dug a hole and "built" one. There was no electricity.
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy freshmen featured on local news for PTV work in community
As part of PTV (Prologues, Transitions, and Viewpoints), Detroit Mercy freshmen volunteer their time in the community during move-in week. A group of freshmen were featured Wednesday by WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit when they volunteered at Auntie Na’s Village, a community outreach house near the University’s McNichols Campus. (NOTE: Video on Detroit Mercy students and Auntie Na’s Village starts at 30-second mark following clip on teacher strike in Ohio).
fox2detroit.com
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
fox2detroit.com
Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
Detroit Man Stole $2.2 Million in COVID-19 Pandemic Funds
DETROIT – The Department of Justice is continuing its crackdown against COVID-19 relief funds during...
Detroit residents receive free eye exams, glasses
Savannah Johnson, 13, was playing basketball a month ago, until everything began to blur. On Thursday, she received a free pair of glasses as did her younger siblings, 5-year-old Messiah and 6-year-old Jailah, and the rest of her family. The children were among nearly 240 Detroiters of all ages who...
