Detroit, MI

outliermedia.org

Claims piling up for Detroit’s new low-cost water and sewer line insurance

A water and sewer line protection program endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has some residents on edge due to poor customer service and management of the optional, low-cost program. The program offers Detroit homeowners protection for water lines at $2.49 a month, for sewer lines at...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower

A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
DEARBORN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project

Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit to deploy more officers, pay OT to boost presence, curb crime

The Detroit Police Department is deploying more officers as the summer ends in a bid to curb crime at large gatherings and in hot spots, officials announced Thursday. In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment to deter gun violence, the city said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
101 WIXX

Theme Park Closes Slide Due To Speed Issues

Belle Isle Park in Detroit had to shut down an old-school slide after people started complaining about potential injuries. The slide is old-school — eight or so lanes… all sheet metal… sliders are in clothe bags. Problem is, as sliders went over the bumps there were tossed around like rag dolls, with many people sort of roll-crashing at the bottom. The park opened the slide Friday but shut it down pretty quickly and they’re trying to figure out how to adjust the speed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge

Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

How caddying in Detroit area helped Haitian reset life, boost his hometown

Grosse Pointe Farms — Jonathan Paul didn't have much growing up in Morne L'Hopital, a small mountain village in Haiti. He lived in a hut with his parents and five siblings; Mom and Dad got one room, the kids got the other room, sleeping on blankets on the ground or in chairs, where many times they'd be woken up by spiders, or be drenched when it rained through the many holes in the tin roof. There was no running water, thus no bathroom or toilet, until Paul and his brother dug a hole and "built" one. There was no electricity.
DETROIT, MI
udmercy.edu

Detroit Mercy freshmen featured on local news for PTV work in community

As part of PTV (Prologues, Transitions, and Viewpoints), Detroit Mercy freshmen volunteer their time in the community during move-in week. A group of freshmen were featured Wednesday by WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit when they volunteered at Auntie Na’s Village, a community outreach house near the University’s McNichols Campus. (NOTE: Video on Detroit Mercy students and Auntie Na’s Village starts at 30-second mark following clip on teacher strike in Ohio).
fox2detroit.com

BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
DETROIT, MI

