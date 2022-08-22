Fort Myers man sentenced for sex crimes against child

A 43-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of sex crimes against a child and sentenced to prison and is also designated a Sex Offender.

According to the State Attorney’s report, Gary Fontaine Evans, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison for each of his three counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child according to the report.

Evans was also sentenced as a habitual felony offender. He was sentenced to prison for 5 years on three counts of possession of child pornography.

He will now have to pay court costs, the cost of prosecution, and a fine to the Rape Crisis Fund.

The State Attorneys' report states that Evans pled guilty to the charges.

On February 7, 2021, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Fort Myers regarding a sex crime.

The child had been reported missing.

The child was later located in a room with Evans.

The investigation showed that Evans gave cocaine to the child while having sexual intercourse with her in the motel.