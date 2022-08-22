Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Murder arrest after woman found dead in Ashton-under-Lyne flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat. The body of the woman in her 20s was discovered in the property on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at 09:15 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man went to...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
BBC
Woman arrested after man dies in Isle of Wight crash
A man has died and a woman has been arrested following a crash on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services were called to Newport Road, Apse Heath, at 21:40 BST on Thursday, after reports of a crash between a car and a scooter. The rider of the scooter was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
BBC
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Police seek men on bikes after park robbery
Robbers on bikes kicked and punched a man while stealing his gold chain, detectives have said. Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace following the attack, which happened in Leicester Forest East at about 15.15 BST on 10 August. Detectives have said the victim,...
BBC
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
BBC
Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history. Police found 1,800kg (283 stone) of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port. The record haul was concealed in marble and has...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC
County Antrim man jailed for offences against nine teenage girls
A man from County Antrim has been jailed for a series of offences against nine teenage girls. Thomas Macauley, 21, pleaded guilty to a total of 34 offences. They included possessing and distributing indecent images of a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child. He also admitted charges...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
BBC
Harlow: Woman found guilty of husband's murder
A woman who stabbed her husband at their home has been found guilty of murder. Rebecca Searing, 52, called an ambulance to her home in Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, for her husband Paul, saying she had stabbed him twice on 12 February at 02:12 GMT. The 57-year-old was taken to hospital...
BBC
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
Comments / 0