Dark Souls 3 online servers are finally back, allowing players to return to online play after seven months of inactivity. While Dark Souls 3 servers are now online as FromSoftware has fixed the exploit there, the same can’t be said for their two older titles that also suffer from the same issue. Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 servers are still offline and still suffer from this exploit. Both games still remain popular to many gamers and, based on preferences, remain to be the games of choice for PvP in certain circles. Certainly, players are not completely happy given that not all games have had their issues fixed, but still, at least we’re getting some progress on this seven-month-old issue. Hopefully, the fixes for the two older games won’t take too long to come around.
