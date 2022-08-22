ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

COVID-19: Most Texas kids have gotten the coronavirus

By Tina Reed, Asher Price
 4 days ago

About eight in 10 Texas kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows .

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

  • The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 81% of Texans between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.
The big picture: 62% of Texans six months and older are fully vaccinated.

Yes, but: The latest BA.5 subvariant of omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S., and it's the most transmissible we've seen since the start of the pandemic.

  • It can break through vaccines and evade antibodies from prior omicron infections.

The good news: Studies suggest long COVID is rarer in children .

Axios Austin

Axios Austin

