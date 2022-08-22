ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer. According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.
Pitbull
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
98.3 The Snake

Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man

ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
Fox5 KVVU

1 injured in crash near Cimarron, Elkhorn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said two vehicles were involved....
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
