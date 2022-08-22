ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO