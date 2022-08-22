Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Burglary suspects currently barricaded in apartment unit near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police say this is a result of a burglary investigation in a nearby neighborhood and the suspects are believed to be inside an apartment.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police: Juvenile accused of intentionally drowning dog
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a juvenile is accused of intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool earlier this summer. According to North Las Vegas police, just before 12 p.m. on July 9, authorities received a call regarding a deceased dog inside a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive. An Animal Protection Service officer later located and impounded the deceased dog, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man
ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
Man accused of violent Las Vegas car chase fails to appear in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas that left one officer injured, refused to show up to his initial court appearance, according to court documents. Metro police said that on Aug. 11, Justin Venegas was involved in a carjacking, with two subsequent failed attempts, that had Las […]
1 Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)
The North Las Vegas Police state that a multi-vehicle accident took place in Las Vegas; The collision which involved a motorcycle and SUV accident in North Las Vegas took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig Road. The driver of the SUV is believed to be in his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver said he felt assaulted: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said. Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight […]
Fox5 KVVU
1 injured in crash near Cimarron, Elkhorn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Cimarron Road and Elkhorn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said two vehicles were involved....
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
Las Vegas detectives track down suspect of three commercial robberies
Metro police have tracked down and arrested a 56-year-old suspect who has been connected to several commercial robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police debut new Tesla vehicles for department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department this week unveiled new electric vehicles. According to a post from the city, the department’s fleet of vehicles now includes Teslas. The city says that it’s a “leader in energy production” and will now also be “cutting down on...
Photos show injuries to Las Vegas teacher following alleged attack by student
Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who was 16, at the time of the alleged attack on April 7, 2022, appeared in Clark County District Cour
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Las Vegas police: Man tweeted dozens of times about killing Jewish people, government officials
A Las Vegas man is accused of sending dozens of tweets threatening to kill members of the Jewish community, leading to his arrest.
Comments / 1