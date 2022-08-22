Read full article on original website
KTUL
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
KTUL
Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery
A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
KTUL
Hearing held for suspected Tulsa killer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- A motion hearing was held Wednesday for a Tulsa man accused of murdering three women. Terryl Brooks is charged with the first-degree murders of Star Rainbow Dancer, Elizabeth Dillard, and Tyra Whitaker. According to a police report, Dillard and Dancer were gunned down at their front...
News On 6
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
KTUL
Tulsa man who saved bus driver's life receives key to the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gary Brooks received the key to the city after saving a bus driver's life. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented Brooks with the key at city hall Thursday. Bynum said Brooks was working when he saw a Tulsa Transit bus run off the road and come to a stop. Brooks went up to the bus and looked in the window to find an assailant beating the driver, the mayor said.
KTUL
Tulsa woman, 19, sentenced for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler, 19, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Johnson said.
Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust
Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies
TULSA, Okla. — A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint. 19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.
Catoosa Police search for woman accused of stealing nearly $2000 of merchandise from drug store
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police Department (CPD) is trying to identify a woman accused of stealing more than $1900 worth of merchandise from a drug store. CPD is asking anyone with information about to woman to contact Detective Doug Chism at 918-266-0810 or dchism@cityofcatoosa.org. You can also leave an...
East Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
KTUL
Lift Every Baby event to provide services to mothers and children in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A mission to bring awareness to breastfeeding is happening this weekend in Tulsa. Lift Every Baby is returning to Green Country for its seventh year. The event is held every year to create community between women and families across all of Tulsa and from all different socioeconomic, racial, and cultural backgrounds.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
