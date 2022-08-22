Read full article on original website
(Above image by Jackie Kerle) Clarion Golfers- Avery Kline, Tanner Miller, Lucas Mitrosky, Devon Lauer, Kameron Kerle, McKayla Kerle and Bogey. Devon Lauer shot a 37, to earn medalist honors and lead the undefeated Clarion Area Golf Team to their third straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference win, at Cross Creek Resort, on Thursday, August 25th.
