Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
WSAZ
Chase reaches speeds of 100 mph; driver crashes into abandoned home
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are behind bars Friday following a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into an abandoned home. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began when deputies patrolling in the Hilltop community attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation.
WSAZ
Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1400 block of Frame Street Friday. Officers say Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, following an argument.
WSAZ
Man indicted in connection with Charleston shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a shooting in May that critically injured another man in Charleston, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records. Devin Fanaris, 26, of Charleston, is accused of shooting Traquante Coles at a gas station along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
One injured during shooting in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Charleston, according to police. Police responded to the 200 block of Russell Street around 12:10 p.m. Friday. Officers say they found Shyqwon Carter, 24, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the leg. Carter was...
UPDATE: Man killed in Charleston shooting
UPDATE (8:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officer said Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, was found in the front yard of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said Mosley had gotten […]
Testimony: South Charleston man shot wife while she was pregnant with his child
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting his wife in the head was found guilty by a jury. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler says that 42-year-old Anthony Morgan, of South Charleston, was found guilty of six felony offenses. Morgan was charged with malicious wounding in November of 2021 after South Charleston Police found […]
wchstv.com
Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Truck driver arrested for DUI after crash on W.Va. Turnpike; roadway reopen
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike is back open Thursday night after an early morning crash in Fayette County involving a tractor-trailer driver arrested for DUI, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The accident, which happened just after midnight, also involved a hazardous chemical spill...
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
Metro News
Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Kanawha Co. leaders take inventory of flood damage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the floods swept through hundreds of homes on Aug. 15 throughout Kanawha County, officials have been working to figure out just how much damage the downpour caused. Emergency Management Services for Kanawha County presented some of the cleanup costs and debris removal costs. From minor...
WVNT-TV
Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
WSAZ
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
wchstv.com
Detectives: Body found in freezer in Cross Lanes after well-being check made
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators have released new information about a body that was found on Friday in Cross Lanes. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body was found in a freezer after a well-being check at a home in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping
UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer winds down, you might be seeing more weeds popping up in your yard. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for kicking the weeds this summer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If...
Comments / 0