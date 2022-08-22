Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
FIFA・
Gamespot
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Harem Bicchi House
Sign In to follow. Follow Harem Bicchi House, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
How To Get The Quicksilver Storm Exotic In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added several new Exotics to Destiny 2, but out of all of them, Quicksilver Storm stands apart as a fascinating glimpse of what's to come in 2023's Lightfall expansion. Featuring a design that's unlike anything seen in Destiny 2 so far, the Exotic auto rifle packs a punch with rock-solid specs, perks, and an explosive finisher that makes it a handy all-rounder.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: PlayStation Direct Still Has Consoles In Stock
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock--specifically the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $550 that comes with the standard PS5 and a voucher for Horizon Forbidden West. You don't have to wait in a queue to purchase this bundle; you simply need to sign into your PSN account, add it to your cart, and complete your purchase. The console has been in stock for multiple days at this point, which is an excellent sign for PS5 restock landscape.
Gamespot
It's Going To Be Hard To Get A New Console This Holiday, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console generation has so far been one of limited supply, as supply shortages have affected availability. While supply chain issues have begun improving, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer expects consoles to be hard to come by towards the end of the year. "I...
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date, Strand Subclass, And Everything We Know
Destiny 2’s Year 6 expansion will bring a brand-new campaign, updated in-game features, another Darkness subclass, and both new enemies and allies. Destiny 2's Game Director Joe Blackburn said in the Destiny 2: Lightfall showcase that "this is the beginning of the end" of the Light and Darkness saga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Mahjong Minimal
Sign In to follow. Follow Mahjong Minimal, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to launch today, August 24. This week marks a major update--and the final season--for both Vanguard and Warzone, with the latter set to receive its update in the next few hours. You can expect a new mode, weapons, and a whole lot more, as detailed in the patch notes. Here's when Season 5 goes live in Warzone and what to expect in both it and Vanguard.
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
Gamespot
Duotong NTR Haitatsu Saabisu Eigyouchuu
Sign In to follow. Follow Duotong NTR Haitatsu Saabisu Eigyouchuu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~
Latest on Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Fizza_Aqeel
Modded Games Apps are the cracked version of original games in which users add, replace or remove some features of original games and form a new version. I think this is a beneficial for the newbie g...
Gamespot
Forspoken | 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer
Get an in-depth look at the adventure that awaits you in the world of Athia. Learn how to master powerful magic abilities, navigate treacherous terrain, and defeat formidable, corrupted foes as Frey in Forspoken.
Comments / 0