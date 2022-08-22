Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Liverpool will look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they host Bournemouth this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, despite being tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title again this season.A dismal 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford followed frustrating draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace to open the season, and the Reds are suddenly in need of a response.Bournemouth’s opening win over Aston Villa has been followed by heavy defeats to City and the early pace-setters Arsenal but given Liverpool’s uncertain start...
Is Arsenal vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League’s evening kick-off tonight as Mikel Arteta’s side look to extend their winning start to the season.The Gunners have the last remaining 100 per cent record in the Premier League, with Arsenal opening with wins over Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth.Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Arteta’s side have been playing with so far. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut over Leicester, and will look to be on target again against the newly-promoted visitors.Fulham have made a good start to life back in the Premier...
Bianca Andreescu: ‘I literally wanted to quit this sport. But my soul knew differently’
When asked how she feels about being back on court, Bianca Andreescu’s voice rings with the rehearsed precision of someone who knew this question was coming. The 22-year-old Canadian tennis player feels great. She feels ready, focused, fresh. She knows she pulled out of the Cincinnati Western & Southern Open on short notice earlier this month, but it’s helped her get ready to play the US Open. She was able to train, and regroup, and at the end of the day, she’s very glad she made the decision. As for the other decision, the one more complex, and painful, and consequential to the numbers and rankings that count in the life of a professional tennis player – the decision to take six months off in December of 2021 – she lets it fly.
England’s gardeners to be banned from using peat-based compost
Sales of peat for use on private gardens and allotments will be banned in England from 2024, the government has announced. Environmental campaigners have long called for stricter laws to restore peatlands. As well as carbon capture and storage, peatlands provide habitat to some of the UK’s most threatened wildlife,...
