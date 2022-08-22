Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
3 facing charges in west Asheville break-ins
Police said three people have been arrested in connection with break-ins at businesses in west Asheville over the past two days.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
my40.tv
Police make arrest in March Westville Pub, February smoke shop break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police have arrested a man in connection to February and March break-ins at local businesses. Police say Jacob Nathaniel Bigwitch, age 26, is the man who broke into Westville Pub on March 8, 2022, stealing registers and cash from the business. Bigwitch has also...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning. Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
4 injured following shooting at Asheville nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
my40.tv
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
Comments / 0