Orange Line first workweek day commute goes smoothly. Smoothly enough anyway #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch

quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Bait and switch by the MBTA and a Kochster koch-blocked! #mbta #mayorkoch #charliebaker
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Bait and switch by the MBTA and a Kochster koch-blocked!. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Bait and switch by the MBTA and a Kochster koch-blocked!. But a very few days after the...
quincyquarry.com
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly #mbta #charliebacker
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. It was surely only but a matter of time before rail repair equipment went off the tracks; however, two such incidents during the first two weekdays of the month-long Orange Line rail service makeover shutdown surprised even the hard-bitten and even harder drinking cynics in the Quincy Quarry News newsroom.
Rider alert: MBTA bus service facing fall cuts - and reduced subway service will remain in place
BOSTON — There appears to be no rest for weary MBTA riders. With the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line less than a week old, the T has announced that dozens of its bus routes “will operate with less frequency” in the fall, and previously announced reductions in subway service on the Red Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line will remain in place.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Route 20 in Auburn closed after dump truck roll over
Route 20 in Auburn was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck. The road near Millbury Street and Montclair Drive was covered with gravel spread from the upturned vehicle, according to a Facebook post from Auburn police. Officials advised the public to avoid using the...
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
manchesterinklink.com
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
airlive.net
INCIDENT A Lufthansa Boeing 747 bound for Frankfurt made an emergency landing at Boston Logan Airport
Lufthansa Flight LH403 departed Newark, New Jersey, bound for Frankfurt, Germany, when a technical problem forced the plane to divert to Logan Airport Monday night, stranding travelers in Boston. Lufthansa Flight No. 403 took off from Newark, New Jersey, and was on its way to Frankfurt when a “technical irregularity”...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
whdh.com
SNAP EBT card users urged to reset PIN codes after agency removes PINs to counter continued theft
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging those who use SNAP EBT cards to create new PIN codes as the codes for some 120,000 users are set to expire. On Aug. 22, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) is removing the PINs for EBT cards used across the state to prevent further theft of SNAP funds, according to officials.
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain that fell quickly in southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore added up quickly and caused some flash flooding and some dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the afternoon on Tuesday, after the deluge. Trained weather...
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
