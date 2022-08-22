ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who’s said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Mekiah Tre Davis , 18, was released from Mountain View in Dandridge, Tenn. on Jan. 20, 2022. According to Crime Stoppers, within 48 hours Davis cut off his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase, he soon crashed into an area in Hamblen County.

Knoxville woman avoids ‘smishing’ scam to steal money, information

He was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol but was bonded out.

A few weeks ago, Davis was reported to have stolen a car and crashed through the gate, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.

Police seek suspect after Morristown toddler dies in crash

Davis was located on Sunday, Aug. 21. However, during the pursuit, he escaped. There were also reports that Davis made threats toward officers and said he would not go back to jail.

Davis is known to move between Morristown, Jefferson County, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to not approach him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlVdV_0hQxMP4600
Corryton man facing animal abuse charges after reportedly kicking dog

Davis is facing 14 charges in Hamblen County including reckless endangerment and the illegal possession of a weapon.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 10

Tn Feelings
4d ago

Give him some time he come out !!!!! Young and STUPID !!! He had great Parents !! ON THAT DOPE !! Look at the FACE — can Tell he NOT RIGHT !! Can you amangine when the the male and female that PRODUCED this ANIMAL 🦔??????

Reply(1)
2
Related
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
County
Hamblen County, TN
City
Kodak, TN
Jefferson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Corryton, TN
City
Dandridge, TN
Hamblen County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Morristown, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Coffey
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Tazewell police looking for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
TAZEWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fugitive#Police#Tennessee Valley
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy