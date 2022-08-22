Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Xiden Developer CryptoDATA Defends the Crypto Space From Malicious Asset Losses
CryptoDATA Tech, the blockchain developer sponsoring the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix title until 2024, is launching a new project that provides highly sought-after safeguards for crypto users. CryptoDATA Tech has joined forces with Martoms Brothers & Co. and several reinsurance companies to create a mutual guarantee fund that will provide...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
CoinDesk
Animoca Brands' Japan Unit Raises $45M for NFT Licensing, Investment
Animoca Brands Japan, a unit of non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse investor Animoca Brands, has raised $45 million to secure local licences and investments, the company said on Friday. The investment has taken the firms' pre-money valuation to $500 million. NFTs represent the digital ownership of physical or digital assets.
CoinDesk
Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research
Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Cuts Year-End Hashrate View Citing Delayed Intel Mining Rigs
Publicly traded bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) lowered its year-end 2022 hashrate, or mining power capacity, guidance to 3.2 exahash per second (EH/s), down 42% from previous guidance of 5.5 EH/s. “The revision to our hashrate guidance reflects our current expectations for delivery and deployment of the custom machines we...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks: Gift or Grift?
Ethereum is finally set to embark on its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake. With this major update slated to happen sometime next month, controversy and questions abound around what will happen to the deprecated proof-of-work network post-Merge. In spite of the fact that the “Ice Age” is supposed to freeze out...
CoinDesk
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal
Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Appoints Restructuring Firm to Forge Recovery Plan
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has appointed a restructuring firm to assist with a recovery plan after it was forced to halt withdrawals and file for protection from creditors in July. Australian firm KordaMentha will work with the exchange's solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, on how best to reorganize the company and...
CoinDesk
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures Denies Report That It's Merging With Alameda Research's Crypto VC Business
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures denied a Bloomberg report Thursday that the venture capital arm of FTX and the VC operations of sister company Alameda Research would be merging. The report said the move was made to consolidate parts of Bankman-Fried's empire during the extended decline in crypto prices, but both...
CoinDesk
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
CoinDesk
Investment Bank Cowen Nabs 2 Crypto Hires for Digital Asset Team
Cowen Inc. (COWN) is growing its digital asset team with the addition of two crypto-native hires. The New York-based investment bank hired Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales within its Cowen Digital team. Rose was previously head of institutional business development at Blockchain.com. In addition, Cowen hired Chase Campbell...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Looks to Raise $25M-$35M for 4.1 EH/s Hashrate Target
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) looks to raise $25 million to $35 million to fund expansion and reach its target of 4.1 exahash/second (EH/s) hashrate, a measure of computing power on the Bitcoin network, by the first quarter of next year, CEO Peter Wall said during a investor call on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Polygon Founder’s Crypto VC Firm Raises $50M Fund
Symbolic Capital, a new crypto-focused venture capital firm that includes Polygon blockchain founder Sandeep Nailwal among its leadership, has raised $50 million for a fund to invest in early-stage Web3 companies, the latest in a wave of new fund launches in the face of the crypto bear market. Investors in...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Adds Nano Ether Futures to Derivatives Platform for Retail Traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is adding what it calls nano ether futures contracts to its derivatives platform on Monday. "While still in its early stages, we believe that product innovation and an accessible entry point for the retail market have contributed to its success," Boris Ilyevsky, head of Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, said in a blog post Thursday.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens
The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
CoinDesk
China's Ant Group to Work With Malaysian Investment Bank Kenanga on Crypto 'SuperApp'
Chinese technology company Ant Group, the developer of Alipay, one of China's largest digital-payment platforms, is working with Kenanga Investment Bank on Malaysia's first "SuperApp," which will include crypto trading, e-wallets and portfolio management. According to a press release on Kenanga's website, the bank has agreed to work with Ant...
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Synthetix's Founder Proposes Capping Token Supply at 300M; Here’s Why
The founder of the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Synthetix has proposed capping the supply of its native SNX tokens to a fixed 300 million as the protocol gains revenue from newer products. Kain Warwick, founder at Synthetix, explained in a governance proposal on Friday that the initial rationale for...
CoinDesk
Tron Consumes 99.9% Less Power Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Crypto Researcher Says
Low power requirements of the Tron network make it one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains, the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) said in a report on Wednesday. CCRI is a research group focused on lowering carbon emissions for crypto projects. Tron’s delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism contributed to its...
