Missouri State University hosts Belong B-Que to welcome new students

By Sha'Diya Tomlin, Brandon Scott
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State held its long-standing tradition of Belong B-Que in Freddy’s Courtyard.

This event is put on by Missouri States’ multicultural resources programs and LGBTQ+ student services.

It is an all-inclusive barbeque that is held each fall over the welcome weekend. New and returning students were welcomed to come out and see performances by black and multicultural Greek life organizations. Network at booths with other multicultural orientations on campus to learn about how they can get involved this school year.

For us to celebrate diversity and inclusion, we need to see it in action,” said Nina Barudzic, the director of the Multicultural Programs at Missouri State.

“That’s why these events are very, very important to show that we are accepting, to show that all our identities are equally important, to show how beautiful.”

She said that this event is important for students of all backgrounds to know they have a safe space here on campus. “I am overly excited for the new year to begin. I am so excited. The students are finally here, and I cannot wait to see what this year has in store for us,” said Barudzic

IN THIS ARTICLE
