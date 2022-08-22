Read full article on original website
247Sports
Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
247Sports
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
247Sports
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
247Sports
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star WR to Notre Dame
247Sports
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
247Sports
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
247Sports
Fired Up: Will Jerome Tang's roster lift Kansas State out of the bottom third of the Big 12?
The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald if, even with the recent additions of Keyontae Johnson and Anthony Thomas to complete new coach Jerome Tang's 13-player roster, can the Wildcats place better than in the bottom third of the Big 12 race. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Vanderbilt football: How to watch Hawaii game on TV, streaming
Vanderbilt football is back on Saturday when the Commodores take the field for their season opener against Hawaii. Coach Clark Lea and Co. badly need a win here in order to take advantage of a relatively soft early-season schedule for recruiting purposes, and they will face a team that has all kinds of question marks after an offseason of change, both to its roster and coaching staff. Here is how to watch the game on TV as well as live streaming.
247Sports
USC's limbo week means Lincoln Riley's honeymoon phase is all but over
There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.
247Sports
Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
247Sports
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
247Sports
Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills
The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
247Sports
Minnesota Football transfers under the PJ Fleck: How have they fared elsewhere?
The transfer portal altered the college athletics landscape in 2018 when it was introduced, and the movement that stems from it is showing no sign of slowing down as we enter Year 3 of its existence. Starting Oct. 15 of 2018, student athletes were allowed to enter their names into a transfer portal, which allows schools to initiate contact with them. While a player entering their name in the transfer portal does not mean a player intends to transfer, the portal's presence gave athletes options they didn't have before. Athletes can pursue and talk to other schools without restriction, all the while remaining enrolled at their present school.
247Sports
Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt
Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
247Sports
College football's 10 sleeper teams ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is officially only a couple days away, and yet it seems like just yesterday fans were sitting on their couches or cheering in the stands, watching Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker make headlines with his record-breaking runs, or seeing Texas A&M celebrate an unlikely upset of No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field.
247Sports
SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
247Sports
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal
Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
Kirk Herbstreit names Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen college football's breakout player for 2022 season
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen appeared in five games for Baylor last season, completing 62 of 86 passes for 596 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the Big 12 Championship, Shapen completed 23 of 28 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State. During college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s preseason ‘Herbie Awards,’ Shapen received the breakout star label.
247Sports
‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols
Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
247Sports
247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB Commit CJ Carr
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight, as Saline (Mich.) high school five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr gets his junior season underway. The Hornets and Carr will host Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, who is 1-0 on the season after a 24-16 win last weekend.
