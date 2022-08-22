There was a strange juxtaposition between the hustle and bustle of the USC campus on Tuesday and the quiet at the end of USC football practice inside the well-guarded walls of Howard Jones Field. After 15 practices of whooping, hollering, and hype, you could sense the Trojans may have hit a lull that even the buzz of the returning students could not forestall. USC is squarely in the heart of “Limbo Week” with last Saturday’s scrimmage concluding training camp and a game week that includes no game week before it all gets real (sort of) in preparation for the Rice “Glass Joe” Owls on September 3. Call the lull just the next opportunity for the program to establish just how different things are compared to the previous regime. The coaches have found a good balance between saying all the right things but keeping it pretty real with the media in terms of the level of play the team has reached or failed to reach since Lincoln Riley arrived.

