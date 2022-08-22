Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Oak Grove sets record for first day enrollment as classes begin
(Fargo, ND) -- Thursday was a big day for the history of one of Fargo's most prestigious private institutions. Oak Grove Lutheran School President Bob Otterson says the school has enrolled a record 654 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the largest first-day group of students in those grades since Oak Grove opened its elementary school in fall 2005.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo, West Fargo students head back to class
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo and West Fargo schools are officially welcoming students back Thursday to class as Summer break officially comes to a close. While enrollment numbers are still being tallied and won't be finalized for a number of weeks, both districts are reporting slight to moderate growth in overall attendance as the 2022-23 school year begins.
wdayradionow.com
NDSU President condemns racist, homophobic messages posted by North Dakota Young Republicans group
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University's new President is condemning racist and homophobic comments posted by members of North Dakota Young Republicans. Dr. David Cook sent a campus wide email Tuesday afternoon with a video saying the comments don't reflect NDSU's values. The messages were recently reported from a group chat among NDYR members.
wdayradionow.com
Bonanzaville's 64th annual Pioneer Days to kick off this weekend.
(Fargo, ND) -- An annual tradition is kicking off this weekend at Bonanzaville in Fargo. The annual "Pioneer Days" is starting on Aug 27 and goes through the 28th. Bonanzaville officials say it is a great way to experience local history, and also have a great time. "We have tons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
8-26-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:16 - Danni Melquist - Director of Marketing at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 14:30 - Matt Rau - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
wdayradionow.com
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo daycare provider seeking assistance following temporary closure
(Fargo, ND) -- A local daycare is seeking public assistance following a heater leak that caused damage and closed their facility. The Time 2 Play Discovery Center has temporarily closed their doors following a leak caused by an adjacent business, according to their GoFundMe page, which caused their center to be filled with more than 14 inches of water. The Discovery Center says they will remain closed for "an unknown period of time" while maintenance and repairs are being conducted within the facility.
wdayradionow.com
8-25-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
Today's guest co-host is Janae White. 01:24 - Assistant Fire Chief Craig Nelson from the Fargo Fire Department talks with Jeff and Janae about the Fire Department's hiring process . Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Fire Department seeking additional firefighters due to "growing demand" for help
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for prospective first responders in our area. Fargo Fire Division Chief Craig Nelson joined WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends to speak on the need for more firefighters. He says now is the time to apply for the position, because the department only seeks interested persons once a year.
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents speak loud on several issues at School Board meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- In their first regular meeting since nixing, and bringing back, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Fargo School Board took more fire from parents at their Tuesday night gathering. Many parents who spoke during the opening public comments still voiced concern with the direction of the district, even...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Racial attacks are unacceptable: Fargo Human Rights Commission condemns hate messages in wake of Pledge of Allegiance controversy
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple Fargo representatives are going on the record and speaking out against the harshest criticisms levied towards city education officials following the nixing of the Pledge of Allegiance. Fargo Human Rights Commission Members Ahmed Shiil and Cody Severson joined WDAY Midday to speak on the recent hate...
wdayradionow.com
Police identify man arrested in shots fired incident in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N.
wdayradionow.com
Man taken into custody, shelter in place order lifted after gunshots in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A shelter in place order has been lifted in North Fargo after an hours long standoff ended early Thursday morning. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio they were originally called to the WoodSpring Suites hotel off 35th street north at around 11 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health emergency. When authorities arrived, the man barricaded himself inside a hotel room there, then fired shots at officers. This resulted in a shelter in place notification being sent out between the 700 and 1200 blocks of 35th street north.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo man sentenced to 30 months in jail on multiple gun related charges
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars on several gun charges. 31-year-old Matthew Kraft's sentence was handed down by Chief Judge Peter Welte in U.S. District Court. Officials say Kraft had a package he ordered intercepted by customs and border...
Comments / 0