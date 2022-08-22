Read full article on original website
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Friday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe will man second base after Isaac Paredes was left on the bench versus Boston's right-hander Michael Wacha. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
Isaac Paredes left on Rays' bench on Friday evening
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes will rest on Friday after Brandon Lowe was named Tampa Bay's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate and...
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
A.J. Pollock hitting fifth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is starting in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock will man right field after Gavin Sheets was given the night off in Chicago. numberFire's models project Pollock to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Nick Madrigal in Cubs' Friday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is starting Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal is getting the at second base, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Madrigal for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel points.
Luis Rengifo taking over third base for Angels on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is batting cleanup in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rengifo will operate the hot corner after Jose Rojas was given the night off in Toronto. numberFire's models project Rengifo to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Keston Hiura hitting sixth in Milwaukee's Friday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will man second base after Kolten Wong was rested at home versus Cubs' left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Hiura to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Oakland's Chad Pinder in right field on Friday night
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pinder will start in right field after Seth Brown was shifted to first base and Stephen Vogt was benched. In a matchup against Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole, our models project Pinder to score 6.7...
Nick Senzel sent to Reds' bench on Friday evening
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Nick Senzel is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Senzel will take a seat after Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base, Jake Fraley was named Friday's designated hitter, and Stuart Fairchild was positioned in left field. Per Baseball Savant on 246 batted balls...
LaMonte Wade Jr. (hip) scratched for Giants Friday; Austin Slater enters
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched from the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Wade is dealing with hip soreness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup. Austin Slater is now starting versus Twins starter Joe Ryan. In 149...
Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
Geraldo Perdomo starting Friday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Perdomo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Perdomo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.6...
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Friday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
