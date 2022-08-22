ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbey Lee cuts a glamorous figure in a polka dot top and flared trousers as she joins co-star Ralph Fiennes at The Forgiven photocall in London

 4 days ago

Abbey Lee cut a glamorous figure as she attended a photocall for The Forgiven alongside her co-star Ralph Fiennes in London on Monday.

The Australian model, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a polka dot black top and flared trousers as she posed at The Soho Hotel for the event.

She completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of black boots and accessorised with large gold hoop earrings and a cross pendant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLyCV_0hQxLWCy00
Stunning: Abbey Lee cut a glamorous figure as she attended a photocall for The Forgiven alongside her co-star Ralph Fiennes in London on Monday

Abbey, who stars as Cody in the new drama film, bolstered her striking features with a smokey-eye make-up palette and a touch of brown lipstick.

She styled her golden tresses in glamorous waves as she struck a pose at The Forgiven photocall.

Abbey was joined by her co-star Ralph, who cut a smart figure in dark blue jeans and a white shirt, which he wore underneath a blue blazer.

He completed his look with black trainers and appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled for photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pNV3_0hQxLWCy00
Stylish: The Australian model, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a polka dot black top and flared trousers as she posed at The Soho Hotel for the event

The Forgiven, which also stars Matt Smith and Jessica Chastain, tells the story of a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

A posh European couple, played by Ralph and Jessica, accidentally kill a boy on holiday but see the situation more as an inconvenience than a tragedy.

Abbey has been out of the Hollywood spotlight in recent years but occasionally pops up for modelling and acting roles.

She is best known for playing The Dag in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Megan Gale, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKsiQ_0hQxLWCy00
Dapper: Abbey was joined by her co-star Ralph, who cut a smart figure in dark blue jeans and a white shirt, which he wore underneath a blue blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcZfs_0hQxLWCy00
Good spirits: He completed his look with black trainers and appeared to be in jovial form as he smiled for photographs

Her most recent role before The Forgiven was in M. Night Shyamalan's Old (2021).

In an interview with Stellar magazine in 2018, the former Victoria's Secret star was asked about the treatment of models after she fainted on Alexander McQueen's runway in 2008 due to extreme exhaustion and an incredibly tight corset.

'I didn't stand up for myself enough when I should have. It's a very tricky industry and there's not a lot of protection for young models,' she said at the time.

'So if you don't know how to protect yourself, you can find yourself in situations where it would be nice to have somebody who's got your back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaFea_0hQxLWCy00
John Michael McDonagh, who directed and wrote The Forgiven, was also seen at the photocall

'Sometimes when you're at an elite level, saying no or speaking out can be scary.'

The model-turned-actress said she'd always been one to push herself to the limit.

Abbey Lee, who kicked off her modelling career at the age of 15, also shed light on why she decided to drop her surname, Kershaw, professionally.

'The weird thing is, it's not just in the last few years. When I started modelling at 15, I liked the look and sound and feel of Abbey Lee. So on all my modelling cards, I've never had Kershaw printed,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RWCQ_0hQxLWCy00
Modelling: In 2018, Abbey (pictured during the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show) spoke about the treatment of models after she fainted on Alexander McQueen's runway in 2008

