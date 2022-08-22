ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milo Ventimiglia's new series The Company You Keep with Catherine Haena Kim is picked up by ABC... after his hit show This Is Us ends

By Alesia Stanford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia - who played family man Jack Pearson for six years on the Emmy winning drama - is switching gears.

The actor has landed a new: he is going from the ultimate TV dad on the high-rated program to a con-man in his latest show. The 45-year-old actor will star in the upcoming drama The Company You Keep.

And on Monday Variety reported that the show has been picked up by ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcnZv_0hQxLHDJ00
Switching gears: Milo Ventimiglia, 45, is going from the ultimate TV dad on This Is Us to a con-man in his latest project The Company You Keep

In the new drama, his character, Charlie, shares a night of passion with Emma, played by Catherine Haena Kim, 28, who happens to be an undercover CIA agent.

A cat-and-mouse game begins as the scam artist ramps up his family's business in an effort to get out for good, while the covert operative is closing in on the bad guy who holds Charlie's family debts.

Both will eventually have to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpe9e_0hQxLHDJ00
Passion: In the new drama, his character, Charlie, shares a night of passion with Emma, played by Catherine Haena Kim, 28, who happens to be an undercover CIA agent; seen in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6Hwg_0hQxLHDJ00
TV dad: Milo played  TV dad, Jack Pearson for six season on the Emmy winning drama This Is Us

The Company You Keep will feature a diverse cast that includes: William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

The series is expected to debut in midseason 2023.

The show is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmaBD_0hQxLHDJ00
2023 debut: The Company You Keep is based on the Korean show My Fellow Citizens! The series is expected to debut on ABC during the midseason  in 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EAc8_0hQxLHDJ00

The comedy-drama ran for one season and won two Korean Drama Awards in 2019.

In the meantime, Milo, an avid Star Wars fan, has been keeping busy producing Middle Earth.

It's a documentary about J.R.R. Tolkien and the events that inspired him to write The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.

#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#This Is Us#Korean Series#Abc#Cia#Rings
