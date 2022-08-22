Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Volunteers Cleaning Ukiah Valley’s Waterways Frustrated by Lack of Support by Board of Supervisors—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
northbaybiz.com
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
mendofever.com
Ponds, Finding Ground Water, Consolidation—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on August 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker. The Board...
mendocinobeacon.com
Mendocino Railway files lawsuit against Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission
On August 9, Mendocino Railway filed a declaratory order request against the City of Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission. This lawsuit seeks a declaration that Mendocino Railway’s railroad activities are only subject to the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board. According to MR’s recent press release, MR...
mendofever.com
CAL FIRE Resumes Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest— Activists Warn Response of Protests, Civil Disobedience
The following is a press release issued by the Environmental Protection Information Center:. CalFire announced today that logging would resume in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County, previously put on “pause” while negotiations with local tribal nations were underway. CalFire made this announcement without informing the tribes that they have been at the table with for six months.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry
A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendofever.com
Wildland Fire Quickly Controlled Near Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
At approximately 10:50 a.m. air and ground firefighters were dispatched to a fire that reportedly ignited along Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch, a property between Ukiah and Hopland. The Incident Commander reported the fire was one-quarter acre in size burning in oak woodland along the freeway. Within ten minutes, crews...
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
lakecountybloom.com
Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country
It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
mendofever.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
Lake County News
Warrant issued for Upper Lake man sought for assault
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for an Upper Lake man who they said assaulted a woman earlier this month. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, is wanted in connection to the assault, which took place on Aug. 18. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
mendofever.com
Structure Fire Near Mendocino/Sonoma County Line
A fire was reported in a structure burning east of Cloverdale and Hwy 101 about 8:45 a.m. today. The fire has been controlled, according to firefighters speaking over the scanner. They estimate it will take several hours for mopup. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Museum Invites Local Linoleum and Woodcut Printmakers to Community Art Project
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Mendocino County Museum invites all linoleum and woodcut printmakers to participate at the 40th Annual Roots of Motive Power Steam Festival’s unique printmaking workshop on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Recreation Grove Park across the street from the Museum, located at 400 E. Commercial Street Willits.
mendofever.com
Male States There Are Bengal Tigers Out On The Bluffs, RP States He Is Woken Up Every Single Morning – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
Petrov: The Man Who Lived In Hendy Woods
When Laura Hopper was a kid, her mother had a friend who lived in a tree. “And I thought he was the coolest thing ever,” Hopper said of the man who lived in the woods near her family’s ranch in Philo for about 20 years. Most of Anderson Valley only knew him as the “Hendy Hermit,” but to Hopper and her mother, Joan Warsing, he was their friend Petrov.
mendofever.com
Grass Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Costco
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:32 p.m. indicated that a vegetation fire ignited in the grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco. The Incident Commander arrived and said that the fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size burning in the grass field. Law enforcement near the scene is searching for three...
kymkemp.com
Air Ambulance Requested for Medical Call Northwest of Redway
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the 3500 block of Road Z northwest of Redway for a possible heat stroke victim. Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to the medical call around 1 p.m. August 23rd, according to scanner traffic. Initial reports stated the patient was...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Rollover Northeast of Covelo—Driver Shows Up at Firehouse With Injuries
Law enforcement, fire, air, and ground medic were dispatched to State Route 162 northeast of Covelo after a vehicle rolled into a ditch reportedly entrapping a patient. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle reportedly extricated herself and fled the scene in a separate vehicle. The driver was then...
